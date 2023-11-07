Say What - 'We Need To Play Behind Them'

Tanev on building off of Saturday's win:

"Taking the detail that we played with in Seattle and bringing that forward tonight, it’s a huge thing for us. We did a lot of good things last game, played with really good structure; our effort matched our detail level."

On keys to tonight's matchup with Nashville:

"First five minutes need to be how we played 60 minutes in Seattle. We need to get pucks behind them, we know, obviously, they have active D and one of the best D in the league along with some fast and skilled forwards; we need to play behind them, and make them come 200 feet."