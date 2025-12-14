Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

Calgary's projected lines and pairings in Los Angeles

projected web la
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are back on the road, kicking off a quick two-game trip tonight in L.A. at 8:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet and CBC will have the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

