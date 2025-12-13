5 Things - Flames @ Kings

1. Oh. So. Close

Down 4-0 in the third period Wednesday night, the homeside brought the C of Red to their feet three times in the final frame but fell short in a 4-3 loss.

Joel Farabee scored a shorthanded penalty shot, while Matt Coronato scored just over a minute later to cut the lead in half. MacKenzie Weegar then pulled the Flames within one at 14:40.

Devin Cooley made 25 saves in the outing for Calgary, while John Gibson had 34 stops for the Wings.

“I thought there was a lot of good from our side tonight,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska told media after. “We made two mistakes in the first period that they scored goals on, one off the rush and one poor D-zone coverage and they capitalized on both those chances.

"I liked the push at the end, but we gave them, of course, too many (goals).”

The resolve never wavered in the game as the Flames pushed hard right to the final whistle.

“I know it was 4-0, but there was belief that we were coming back,” Weegar said. “We almost did it. That was a big penalty-shot goal and (then goals by) Matty and myself, I thought we had a good chance to tie it up.”

This current two-game trip to California is the annual Dads & Mentors Trip, the players getting to bring them along and spend time with some of the most important people in their life. The club held a dinner for everyone when they arrived in L.A.