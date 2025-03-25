5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

1. 'Dome Cookin'

They aren't exactly 'Home For A Rest', but the Flames are hoping to channel their own Western spirit as they contest another must-win game against the Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

And it's safe to suggest that home feels slightly unfamiliar to the group right now. After all, 10 of their last 13 games have come on the road - including nine in the Eastern time zone - and Calgary has played in front of the C of Red only four times since last entertaining Seattle six-and-a-half weeks ago.

In short, the fans are due a show.

And the Flames are ready to put one on, with an eye on halving the gap between themselves and the Blues for that coveted second Wild Card berth in the Western Conference.

It sure feels like a big game.

It is a big game.

But for Blake Coleman and company, it's just the latest in a series of playoff-like contests that - especially recently - have brought out the best in this group, not to mention a flair for dramatic moments.

"We’re excited to be home," Coleman said Monday following a team photo and on-ice session on home ice, their first twirl at the 'Dome in 10 days. "Obviously a couple big, come-from-behind wins, the group feels good about where we’re at.

"Not really much time to come up for air this time of year. Right back to work today."

Another homecoming gift for the veteran winger and his mates - the presence of captain Mikael Backlund at Monday's practice session.

Backlund has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury and while no firm commitments were made as to his potential participation tonight, his presence and participation was certainly seen as a positive step.

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar is a more likely inclusion into tonight's cast, after being a late scratch in Saturday's OT win on Long Island; Head Coach Ryan Huska said Monday his gut feel was that Weegar would be good to go against Seattle.

Another reinforcement, for another 'biggest game of the year.'

"We’re already in that mindset. Every game is the most important game, until the next one," Coleman said. "We’ve been good on home ice.

"We’ve got to continue that trend, from the looks of it, we’re going to need every point we can get."

Of the teams in the Western Conference Wild Card chase, Calgary has the fewest regulation home losses (11), and none of the Flames' peers have extracted more home-ice points than Calgary's 41 this season.

The locals would love nothing more a fourth straight win, and four more home points this week against Seattle and Dallas, despite having to perhaps get reacquainted with their dear old 'Dome.

"Home is home, just feels good to be back here," Coleman said. "The ‘Dome has its charm, it’s fun to play at home and have the momentum of the crowd on our side.

"Hopefully, we can continue to play well here."