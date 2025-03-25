5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

Flames open two-game homestand with visit from Kraken (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

By Chris Wahl
1. 'Dome Cookin'

They aren't exactly 'Home For A Rest', but the Flames are hoping to channel their own Western spirit as they contest another must-win game against the Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

And it's safe to suggest that home feels slightly unfamiliar to the group right now. After all, 10 of their last 13 games have come on the road - including nine in the Eastern time zone - and Calgary has played in front of the C of Red only four times since last entertaining Seattle six-and-a-half weeks ago.

In short, the fans are due a show.

And the Flames are ready to put one on, with an eye on halving the gap between themselves and the Blues for that coveted second Wild Card berth in the Western Conference.

It sure feels like a big game.

It is a big game.

But for Blake Coleman and company, it's just the latest in a series of playoff-like contests that - especially recently - have brought out the best in this group, not to mention a flair for dramatic moments.

"We’re excited to be home," Coleman said Monday following a team photo and on-ice session on home ice, their first twirl at the 'Dome in 10 days. "Obviously a couple big, come-from-behind wins, the group feels good about where we’re at.

"Not really much time to come up for air this time of year. Right back to work today."

Another homecoming gift for the veteran winger and his mates - the presence of captain Mikael Backlund at Monday's practice session.

Backlund has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury and while no firm commitments were made as to his potential participation tonight, his presence and participation was certainly seen as a positive step.

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar is a more likely inclusion into tonight's cast, after being a late scratch in Saturday's OT win on Long Island; Head Coach Ryan Huska said Monday his gut feel was that Weegar would be good to go against Seattle.

Another reinforcement, for another 'biggest game of the year.'

"We’re already in that mindset. Every game is the most important game, until the next one," Coleman said. "We’ve been good on home ice.

"We’ve got to continue that trend, from the looks of it, we’re going to need every point we can get."

Of the teams in the Western Conference Wild Card chase, Calgary has the fewest regulation home losses (11), and none of the Flames' peers have extracted more home-ice points than Calgary's 41 this season.

The locals would love nothing more a fourth straight win, and four more home points this week against Seattle and Dallas, despite having to perhaps get reacquainted with their dear old 'Dome.

"Home is home, just feels good to be back here," Coleman said. "The ‘Dome has its charm, it’s fun to play at home and have the momentum of the crowd on our side.

"Hopefully, we can continue to play well here."

2. Know Your Enemy

The Kraken flew back to Alberta Monday afternoon, after returning home to the Pacific Northwest following a 5-4 loss at Edmonton Saturday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded a hat-trick for the home side, as the Oilers overcame a pair of early deficits to hand Seattle its second consecutive road defeat, ahead of the conclusion of a four-game away run tonight.

The Kraken, though, got a pair of goals from mid-season acquisition Kaapo Kakko - his 12th and 13th tallies of the campaign - and the former second-overall pick has acclimatized quite nicely to his new home in the Emerald City, with 25 points in 38 games since being picked up from the New York Rangers.

But Saturday in Edmonton, Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma pointed to special teams as one of the reasons his club fell short of claiming their 31st win of the season.

Seattle surrendered two powerplay goals, and Nugent-Hopkins winner came while the Oilers were short-handed.

“Tonight we were facing a team that didn’t have their top two guys (Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl) and the power play and penalty kill become the story of the game,” Bylsma told reporters following the contest. “It was critical of awareness late in the power play with your puck play and turn one over and gave them an opportunity, then we’re fighting back pretty much the whole game because of it.”

Forward Jared McCann assisted on two tallies Saturday, and in doing so moved into a tie with Chandler Stephenson for the team scoring lead with 48 points.

Joey Daccord made 28 saves at Rogers Place and has earned the lion's share of the playing time in the Seattle crease; should he get the nod tonight, he would set a new personal best with his 47th start of the season.

Of note for locals, too, Calgarian Ryker Evans comes into tonight's contest one point shy of 100 NHL appearances. The defender was the second-ever player drafted by the Kraken, spending his junior career with the WHL's Regina Pats.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.2%
18th
Kraken
19.4%
22nd
Penalty Kill
Flames
74.4%
27th
Kraken
76.6%
22nd
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.09%
8th
Kraken
48.16%
25th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
47.75%
24th
Kraken
46.83%
27th


3. Wild Card Update

Another day, another shift in the Western Conference Wild Card race.

By virtue of their 4-3 shootout win at New Jersey, the Canucks climbed one point ahead of the Flames and into ninth place in the Conference standings, sitting on 78 points thanks to a 33-26-12 record.

The Flames (33-25-11, 77 points) sit one point back of Vancouver, and four points behind the St. Louis Blues (37-28-7), who hold the second Wild Card berth with 81 points. However, Calgary has three games in hand on St. Louis, and two on the Canucks.

The Utah Hockey Club (32-28-11, 75 points) sit two points behind the Flames and suffered a 5-1 loss on home ice Monday at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings.

Calgary will have their eyes on one out-of-town game in particular, tonight. The Blues host the Canadiens at 6 p.m. MT.

4. Fast Facts

2024-25 Season Series:

Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between Calgary and Seattle, with the Flames having collected four of six points in the season set thus far.

Calgary fell 2-1 in overtime in the series opener Oct. 19 at Climate Pledge Arena, but split their two visits to Washington state following a 3-2 win Feb. 2.

Seattle took home the extra point in the last meeting Feb. 8 following a come-from-behind, 3-2 overtime victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Yegor Sharangovich leads the Flames in scoring versus the Kraken this season with a goal and two assists from the three previous meetings, while Morgan Frost has scored in each of his two contests against Seattle since being acquired by Calgary at the end of January.

Dan Vladar has a 1-0-1 record against the Kraken this season and has been the goaltender of record in each of the Flames' last six wins over Seattle, a run that dates back to Apr. 12, 2022.

Did You Know?

The Flames have feasted on the Pacific Division this season, posting a 10-4-3 record against divisional opponents in 2024-25.

Calgary enters tonight's game with points in eight consecutive games (6-0-2) versus Pacific Division opposition, a run that stretches back to a 3-1 win over Vancouver Dec. 31.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Matt Coronato

Safe to say, Coronato has been red-hot over the past seven days.

Thanks in part to some home cooking.

The New York native scored four goals during the Flames' three-game swing through the Big Apple and environs, and on Saturday became the first Flame since Matthew Tkachuk in 2020 to record a 20-goal campaign before the age of 22.

Tonight, Coronato is set to appear in his 100th career NHL contest; he's recorded 37 of his 46 career points this season.

Coronato scores absolute beauty to knot game up against Isles

Kraken - Shane Wright

The fourth-overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft is putting together a solid rookie campaign.

Wright's two goals Mar. 18 versus Chicago got him up to 17 on the season, while he simultaneously reached the 40-point mark, too.

He had a goal and an assist in his last visit to the 'Dome, a 3-2 Kraken OT win Feb. 8, and his 33 points since Dec. 1 are tops among Seattle skaters.

