5 Things - Flames vs. Kings

1. Last Time Out

If you’re the glass half-full type, earning four of a possible six points on a three-game road trip would have to be seen as a positive.

Then again …

Jetting home on Saturday following a second-straight extra-time defeat would leave a sour taste, no matter how many were gained.

“It’s been our starts, right? It’s that consistency … preparation, focus,” MacKenzie Weegar said following a 3-2 shootout setback to the Buffalo Sabres.

For the third time in as many games, the Flames rallied from a late deficit to pull even and force overtime. In Montreal, the perseverance paid off, as Matt Coronato’s late snipe, followed his franchise record-setting OT decider, gave the visitors the full two points they were after.

But in Boston, then Buffalo, the magic ran out at the end of regulation time.

“We know that we’ve got to be better going home now,” said captain Mikael Backlund, who went top shelf to even the score with 4:18 left in the third. “We know the first period’s going to be a big key for us. It’s great that we (came) back and showed character, resilience, staying in every game, fighting back and get points. But if you want to win games, we’ve got to start to have better first periods.”