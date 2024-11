The Flames announced today that they have recalled winger Adam Klapka from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Klapka has skated in five games with the Wranglers on the campaign, scoring three goals and two assists for five points along with 22 penalty minutes. The Praha, CZE native is coming off a two-goal effort in the Wranglers’ most recent outing, a 4-0 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights).

The 24-year-old began the season with the Flames, skating in five games for Calgary.