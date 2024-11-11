Say What - 'Focus On The First'

The buzz ahead of Monday's home tilt with the Kings

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Ryan Lomberg on the busy schedule:

"It is what it is, it’s one of those things that you can’t control. There’s no point of letting it get to you, upsetting you and stuff like that. We’re ready to conduct our business how we’re going to, whatever time we’ve got to show up, we’re going to be prepared at that time."

On building off last week's road trip:

"I think it’s good, obviously there’s always room for improvement. I think we’ve got some areas that we would like to improve in, and we’re going to adjust that moving forward. Looking back on our last road trip, anytime you can get four out of six points, pretty good road trip. Everybody in here would like to get all six, but four out of six, pretty successful road trip, and we’re looking forward to a big back-to-back here."

Jonathan Huberdeau on getting back to work after the road trip:

"I think we got a good rest day yesterday, ready to go. Back-to-back, focus on the first one at home, good to be back on home ice. A pretty good road trip overall, we’ll go from there. Get a good start, that’s what we want. We’re good in the third period but we’ve got to get a good start."

On the team's mentality in third periods:

"We don’t quit. I think we know even if we’re down, even after two periods, we’re coming back in the third and playing hard. Obviously we just need to do that for a full 60 minutes."

Adam Klapka on being recalled from the Wranglers:

"Every time when you get the call-up, it’s a pretty awesome feeling. I’m really happy that I (got) it, and I can’t wait to get going."

On building confidence in the AHL:

"My role with the Wranglers is a little bit different than here, but my game is still (the) same. I play more time on the ice, of course, there, but I’m really happy that I can be back here and help my team win."

Ryan Huska on facing the Kings:

"Probably one of the better teams in the NHL, in regards to being able to play the game any way that it needs to be played. They’re very good defensively, they don’t give up a lot and they’re a very dangerous team off the rush. All parts of the game that we have to make sure we’re ready for tonight."

On finding a sense of permanence in his defensive pairs:

"I think it’s getting there. There’s a little bit more chemistry with Miro and MacKenzie right now, so we want to keep it going and see if we can develop something that’s a little bit more concrete. Andy and Bahler have been really good, so we’re not going to touch that pair for the foreseeable future, as long as they keep going in the direction they have been. Sometimes based on powerplay decisions, sometimes based on opponent, we’ve mixed around the third pairs."

