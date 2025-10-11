5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

1. Welcome Back!

Ah, to be home again.

The Flames landed back in Calgary early Friday afternoon, a little more than 24 hours before they're scheduled to drop the puck on the 2025-26 home-opener against the St. Louis Blues. TICKETS

The two-game voyage to Edmonton and Vancouver netted two points in the standings and Saturday afternoon, the locals will work toward starting the home portion of the schedule on the front foot, as they did on the road Wednesday night in Edmonton.

For head coach Ryan Huska's crew, the first step is to generate more offence, and more offensive chances. Calgary was limited to just 18 shots on goal Thursday night in Vancouver, and as a group, the team missed the net on an equal number of shot attempts.

"That’s something that’s gotta come for us, but I thought we did a better job of getting people to the net," Huska commented after Thursday's game. "I think we can shoot the puck more - and hit the net more - than what we did.

"It’s just a matter of sticking with it, and making sure we’re thinking about getting more traffic, more shot volume to the net."

To a man, the group has already put that 5-1 setback in the rear-view mirror, choosing instead to look at the bright spots from a season-opening stretch that offered little respite from the schedule-makers.

"At the end of the day, you come away with one win out of these two games," said forward Morgan Frost, the lone Flame to light the lamp Thursday. "You’ve got to win the one at home.

"I know the crowd will be into it, and all the boys will be fired up for that one."

"It’s a quick turnaround with the 2 o’clock game for us," Huska added. "But I think those situations, the players would prefer to play in.

"Just get right back at it right away."