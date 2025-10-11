5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

Flames open home schedule Saturday versus Blues (2 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

By Chris Wahl
1. Welcome Back!

Ah, to be home again.

The Flames landed back in Calgary early Friday afternoon, a little more than 24 hours before they're scheduled to drop the puck on the 2025-26 home-opener against the St. Louis Blues. TICKETS

The two-game voyage to Edmonton and Vancouver netted two points in the standings and Saturday afternoon, the locals will work toward starting the home portion of the schedule on the front foot, as they did on the road Wednesday night in Edmonton.

For head coach Ryan Huska's crew, the first step is to generate more offence, and more offensive chances. Calgary was limited to just 18 shots on goal Thursday night in Vancouver, and as a group, the team missed the net on an equal number of shot attempts.

"That’s something that’s gotta come for us, but I thought we did a better job of getting people to the net," Huska commented after Thursday's game. "I think we can shoot the puck more - and hit the net more - than what we did.

"It’s just a matter of sticking with it, and making sure we’re thinking about getting more traffic, more shot volume to the net."

To a man, the group has already put that 5-1 setback in the rear-view mirror, choosing instead to look at the bright spots from a season-opening stretch that offered little respite from the schedule-makers.

"At the end of the day, you come away with one win out of these two games," said forward Morgan Frost, the lone Flame to light the lamp Thursday. "You’ve got to win the one at home.

"I know the crowd will be into it, and all the boys will be fired up for that one."

"It’s a quick turnaround with the 2 o’clock game for us," Huska added. "But I think those situations, the players would prefer to play in.

"Just get right back at it right away."

2. Know Your Enemy

The Blues open their road schedule in Calgary on the heels of a 5-0 setback Thursday on home ice versus the Minnesota Wild.

Filip Gustavsson stopped all 26 shots he faced, while Ryan Hartman scored twice - including the game-winner - to help Minnesota spoil the St. Louis home opener.

"I think our habits, special teams, our battle level on 1-on-1 battles wasn’t at the level that we expect,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game. “And then I think the biggest difference was the battle at the net front.

"There’s a process that we believe in and a lot of those details and habits within our process cost us tonight."

Team Canada Olympic hopeful Jordan Binnington went the distance for St. Louis in Thursday's opener, making 16 saves.

This jaunt to Western Canada - a two-game trip that also includes a stop in Vancouver on Monday - is a bit of an early-season rarity though, for St. Louis. Seven of the team's first 11 games are scheduled for home ice, and 12 of their first 19 contests are slated to take place at the Enterprise Center.

The Blues return each of their six top scorers from a season ago, a list headed by 81-point man Robert Thomas, who was instrumental in St. Louis' late-season surge to the playoffs in 2024-25. In the Blues' final 12 games last season, Thomas put up 25 points, helping the club sneak into a Wild Card berth ahead of the Flames.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.0%
19th
Blues
22.1%
16th
Penalty Kill
Flames
76.1%
25th
Blues
74.2%
T-27th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.74%
7th
Blues
48.47%
22nd
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
48.92%
21st
Blues
50.26%
18th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Saturday's game marks the first of three meetings this season between the Flames and Blues, and the first of two to take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary will make its lone trip to the Show Me State Nov. 11 before the series wraps up at the 'Dome Mar. 18.

Did You Know?

We're 91 years on from Billboard magazine's first 'Hit Parade,' but as we count down the minutes to the home opener, the Flames sit tied atop the charts when it comes to truculence.

Calgary skaters have doled out 70 hits through the first two games of the season, recording 35 Wednesday night in Edmonton and an additional 35 against the Canucks Thursday.

Ryan Lomberg has dished out a league-leading 12 hits so far in 2025-26, while Blake Coleman sits tied for second in the loop with 10.

The Los Angeles Kings have distributed just as many bone-crunchers as the Flames through their first two contests, while the New York Rangers sit third at 62.

But Saturday afternoon's opponent, the St. Louis Blues, aren't far behind. The Blues are tied for the early league lead in hits per 60 minutes, having collected 40 in their season-opening loss to the Wild on Thursday night.

4. Red Carpet Arrivals

Come one, come all to the Scotiabank Saddledome West Plaza Saturday morning!

Fans are invited to check out the Home Opener Red Carpet presented by Porsche Centre Calgary, taking place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Greet the players as they make their way, one by one, down the Red Carpet towards the newly-minted Molson Hockey House in preparation for Saturday's home-opener.

redcarpet

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Morgan Frost

It wasn't just Frost's third-period goal that earned him extra attention Thursday, it was his offensive efforts coupled with his work in the circle!

Frost's six shot attempts against the Canucks were tied for the team lead, and he finished the contest with 12 wins out of 14 face-off attempts.

In fact, Frost and captain Mikael Backlund combined to go 25-31 in the dot against Vancouver.

And through the first two games of the season, Frost has won 80% (8-10) of his powerplay face-off attempts, and 69.7% of his draws overall.

No. 16 ends Demko's shutout bid with third-period goal

Blues - Dylan Holloway

The Springbank minor hockey product is coming off a breakout season, after that much talked-about offer sheet he signed with the Blues in the summer of 2024.

Holloway finished second on the team with 26 goals, and third among St. Louis skaters with 63 points, while only eight NHLers had more than his eight game-winning goals in 2024-25.

Both Holloway and Airdrie's Jake Neighbours (who himself potted 22 goals a season ago) give the Blues some real southern Alberta flair both on the ice and on the scoresheet.

