5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

This team continues to find ways to keep pucks out of its own net - especially on home ice.

Consider that over this six-game run, the Flames have surrendered only seven goals against, two of those coming during a late-game blip two Saturdays ago in a 4-3 shootout win over top-ranked Minnesota.

There have been three shutout performances, too, since November 1.

Shining moments, for sure, for netminders Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf, but also an indication of this group's recipe for success.

In fact, according to Natural Stat Trick, only one team, the aforementioned Wild, have a better even strength save percentage than the .927 put forth by the Flames through 26 games this season.

Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar sit second and third, respectively, in shot blocks at 5-on-5, too.

During the last homestand, during which the Flames went 4-0-0, Blake Coleman half-jokingly apologized to the fans for the defence-first style of play his team has adopted in search of wins.

As long as the wins keep coming, there's nothing to be sorry for.