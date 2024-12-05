5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

1. Last Time Out
They did it for the Gaudreaus.
But the Flames proved a few points about themselves too, Tuesday, in that 3-0 blanking of the Blue Jackets.
In doing so, they held their opponents to a season-low 16 shots on goal, while owning a two-thirds share of the high-danger chances over the course of the 60 minutes.
In layman's terms, they locked things down.
Tonight, Calgary takes a six-game home winning streak into the back end of this two-game, mini homestand, as St. Louis pays its lone regular-season visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome. TICKETS