Say What - 'Stack Those Points'

The buzz ahead of Thursday's home tilt against the Blues

By Calgary Flames Staff
Nazem Kadri on continued success at home:

"Continue to win. Home record’s been great, we want to build off that, make this a real tough building to come into. So far this year, we’ve done a great job with that, we’ve just got to continue to stack those points."

On generating offence at 5-on-5:

"If you’re scoring three in a game, you’re giving yourself, probably, a pretty good opportunity to win, especially with how our goaltending’s been playing. Obviously, we want to score more than that, hardest thing in the NHL to do, is to score goals. I think we’re doing a good job, just kinda sustaining, and playing some good defence. I really think the offence will follow, we’ve got some great offensive players in here."

Kevin Bahl on his first goal of the season Tuesday:

"It was exciting, I mean it was a great game all around. I got that chance in the second, I was like <clicks teeth> I won’t get one of those anytime soon, then I ended up scoring later. It was a good night all around, that was just the cherry on top."

On being more aggressive offensively:

"I try to push myself, especially having Ras, he’s always keeping you on your toes. That’s one of the benefits of playing with him, you start to push yourself a bit more, and you start to get in uncomfortable situations."

Ryan Huska on Rasmus Andersson's 4 Nations nod:

"I love it when something’s deserved. Ras had to earn his way on that team by having a great start to the year. We’re all excited for him, we know he’s going to represent our team really well."

On whether Bahl is feeling more confident:

"I don’t know if it’s more confident, because I feel like he’s done that from Day 1. And that’s one of the things that we weren’t really expecting from him. So I don’t know if it’s more, I think he’s just kinda maintained with what he did when he first started playing this year."

