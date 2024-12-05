Say What - 'Stack Those Points'

Nazem Kadri on continued success at home:

"Continue to win. Home record’s been great, we want to build off that, make this a real tough building to come into. So far this year, we’ve done a great job with that, we’ve just got to continue to stack those points."

On generating offence at 5-on-5:

"If you’re scoring three in a game, you’re giving yourself, probably, a pretty good opportunity to win, especially with how our goaltending’s been playing. Obviously, we want to score more than that, hardest thing in the NHL to do, is to score goals. I think we’re doing a good job, just kinda sustaining, and playing some good defence. I really think the offence will follow, we’ve got some great offensive players in here."