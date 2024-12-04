More Rasmus!

Rasmus Andersson is set to swap Calgary Flames red for Sweden's blue and gold when the 4 Nations Face-Off takes place this coming February in Montreal and Boston.

Andersson was one of seven defencemen named to the Swedish roster Wednesday afternoon.

The 28-year-old Malmo product leads all Flames blueliners with six goals and 15 points this season, and he's one of only 10 blueliners League-wide with six or more goals to begin the 2024-25 campaign.

Internationally, he's represented Sweden at a pair of IIHF U-18 World Championships, in 2013 and 2014.

Andersson and Team Sweden will open the tournament Feb. 12 versus Canada at the Bell Centre in Montreal, before facing off against Finland Feb. 15 in Montreal, and the United States at TD Garden in Boston Feb. 17.