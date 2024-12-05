Game Day Notebook - 05.12.24

The Flames go in search of a seventh straight home win as the Blues visit the Scotiabank Saddledome. TICKETS
Get up to date with our Game Day Notebook!
Calgary is expected to turn again to Dan Vladar between the pipes this evening, marking the Czech netminder's third consecutive start.
And why not?
Vladar did everything asked of him Tuesday, turning aside all 16 shots he faced against Columbus, earning his second shutout of the season in the process.
He's won three of his last four starts on home ice, two by clean sheet.
Meanwhile, head coach Ryan Huska said forward Martin Pospsil is good to go this evening, after the Slovak winger took a maintenance day Wednesday.
Pospisil was not on the ice for Thursday's morning skate, either. He played Tuesday on a forward unit alongside Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau that outchanced its opposition 9-3 (per Natural Stat Trick) at even strength.
The Flames cashed in twice on the man advantage Tuesday against Columbus, and come into tonight's contest 9-27 on the powerplay since Nov. 15. That 33.3% efficiency ranks best among the 16 Western Conference clubs.
Nazem Kadri was asked about what's make the PP click over the past few weeks, he suggested it all boils down to taking advantage of shooting opportunities when they present themselves.
"Just being more aggressive, not so conservative, taking our shots when they’re there," he said. "Obviously, puck luck has a huge thing to do with it, building some confidence once you see a couple start to hit the back of the net.
"I think that changes your mentality a little bit. It’s been a game-changer for us, lately, so we’re going to have to build off that."
Yegor Sharangovich's return to form has a lot to do with it, too. The Belarusian sniper led the Flames with 31 goals last season, and this year, three of his six tallies have come while a man up.
And if Calgary is to continue its powerplay prowess, there's no place like the Scotiabank Saddledome to do it.
The Flames powerplay is clicking at close to 24% at home, comapared to just 18.2% on the road.
Rasmus Andersson's teammates spoke glowingly of the Flames defenceman Thursday morning, following the news he's been named to the Swedish squad competing at February's 4 Nations Face-Off.
Andersson was the lone Flames player invited to the tournament, though Nazem Kadri suggested there were several other deserving candidates on the Calgary roster.
"I’m sure there’ll be a few bets flying around the dressing room," Kadri said when asked whether any friendly wagers were on the line. "Very happy for him that he got the nod, he’s had an excellent season and he’s a guy that’s been a great leader for us, and really deserves to be on that team.
"I’d like to see him on the top pair, playing 25 minutes."
Kevin Bahl, meanwhile, has enjoyed a breakout season in this, his first campaign alongside Andersson.
The hulking defender credited Andersson for inspiring him to push himself, and touched on his partner's ability to do just about everything on the ice, when called upon.
"I’m really excited for him," Bahl said. "He does a helluva job out there defensively,
"Then he’s able to produce also, which not a lot of guys are able to do."