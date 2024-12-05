Game Day Notebook - 05.12.24

Power-ful

The Flames cashed in twice on the man advantage Tuesday against Columbus, and come into tonight's contest 9-27 on the powerplay since Nov. 15. That 33.3% efficiency ranks best among the 16 Western Conference clubs.

Nazem Kadri was asked about what's make the PP click over the past few weeks, he suggested it all boils down to taking advantage of shooting opportunities when they present themselves.

"Just being more aggressive, not so conservative, taking our shots when they’re there," he said. "Obviously, puck luck has a huge thing to do with it, building some confidence once you see a couple start to hit the back of the net.

"I think that changes your mentality a little bit. It’s been a game-changer for us, lately, so we’re going to have to build off that."

Yegor Sharangovich's return to form has a lot to do with it, too. The Belarusian sniper led the Flames with 31 goals last season, and this year, three of his six tallies have come while a man up.

And if Calgary is to continue its powerplay prowess, there's no place like the Scotiabank Saddledome to do it.

The Flames powerplay is clicking at close to 24% at home, comapared to just 18.2% on the road.