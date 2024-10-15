5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

2. Know Your Enemy

The Blackhawks have started the season 1-1-1, tonight's tilt marking the end of a four-game road trip to start the campaign for Chicago.

They fell 5-2 to the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 8 in that team's franchise opener in Salt Lake City after relocating in the offseason from Arizona. They followed it up with a 2-1 OT loss to the Jets in Winnipeg on Oct. 11.

Connor Bedard collected three points in the club's first win, a solid 5-2 victory over the Oilers Saturday night in the Alberta capital.

Phillip Kurashev got the visitors on the board in the first period before Corey Perry would tie up the game at the 4:55 mark of the second period. Seth Jones and Bedard would then tally to give Chicago a 3-1 cushion after 40 minutes of play. Teuvo Teravainen would score twice in the third - with Leon Draisaitl getting one in between - to round out the scoring.

Petr Mrazek had 36 saves for the 'Hawks.

"Obviously, last game was frustrating with how it ended, going into the third we had a chance to close it out, and tonight we were on our heels a little bit,” Bedard told NHL.com of the defeat to Winnipeg. “But to be able to close it out and make due of our power plays and see the pucks go in, it was nice for sure. ... [Mrazek] was unbelievable and he really held it down in net there, and we have to give him credit."

Chicago had lost six straight to Edmonton coming into the tilt.