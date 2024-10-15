5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

The Flames look to stay hot they host Bedard and the Blackhawks (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West)

5thingsoct15web
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

1. Going For Win No. 4

It’s got all the makings of a pretty fun little Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

An evening starring the 3-0 Flames, as well as a generational hockey talent, as Calgary goes in search of a fourth straight win to kick off the new campaign when they host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. GET TICKETS

The new-look locals have already provided a mittful of memories over the first three games of the season: Connor Zary’s incredible overtime goal to cap that wild comeback in Vancouver, Jonathan Huberdeau’s four-point night in the home opener, and Justin Kirkland’s first NHL goal in Sunday’s 4-1 win in the Battle of Alberta, just to name a few.

The team has played with pace, they’ve punished opponents physically, and through 181 minutes and 33 seconds of hockey to begin the regular season, the Flames have lit the lamp a league-leading 16 times.

CLICK TO READ MORE of Chris Wahl's story 'A Can't Miss Matchup' on Calgary welcoming Bedard to town

2. Know Your Enemy

The Blackhawks have started the season 1-1-1, tonight's tilt marking the end of a four-game road trip to start the campaign for Chicago.

They fell 5-2 to the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 8 in that team's franchise opener in Salt Lake City after relocating in the offseason from Arizona. They followed it up with a 2-1 OT loss to the Jets in Winnipeg on Oct. 11.

Connor Bedard collected three points in the club's first win, a solid 5-2 victory over the Oilers Saturday night in the Alberta capital.

Phillip Kurashev got the visitors on the board in the first period before Corey Perry would tie up the game at the 4:55 mark of the second period. Seth Jones and Bedard would then tally to give Chicago a 3-1 cushion after 40 minutes of play. Teuvo Teravainen would score twice in the third - with Leon Draisaitl getting one in between - to round out the scoring.

Petr Mrazek had 36 saves for the 'Hawks.

"Obviously, last game was frustrating with how it ended, going into the third we had a chance to close it out, and tonight we were on our heels a little bit,” Bedard told NHL.com of the defeat to Winnipeg. “But to be able to close it out and make due of our power plays and see the pucks go in, it was nice for sure. ... [Mrazek] was unbelievable and he really held it down in net there, and we have to give him credit."

Chicago had lost six straight to Edmonton coming into the tilt.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
27.3%
10th
Blackhawks
42.9%
1st
Penalty Kill
Flames
66.7%
T-24th
Blackhawks
83.3%
T-12th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
48.14%
22nd
Blackhawks
40.96%
30th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
53.03%
11th
Blackhawks
32.69%
32nd


3. Fast Facts

Mantha's 300

With his second goal of the season on Sunday night in Edmonton, Anthony Mantha recorded his 300th NHL point. The Longueuil, QC native has become the 17th player from the 2013 draft class to reach the 300-point mark, and his 0.60 career points-per game are tied for the 13th-most among all skaters drafted in 2013.

Did You Know?

With their win on Sunday night the Flames improved to 3-0-0, one shy of their longest winning streak to start a campaign in franchise history. They have won at least three straight to begin a season five other times: 4-0-0 in 2009-10, 4-0-0 in 1993-94, 3-0-0 in 2022-23, 3-0-0 in 1989-90 and 3-0-0 in 1990-91.

See all the action from a big 4-1 win in Edmonton

4. Quotable

Justin Kirkland on scoring his first NHL goal in Sunday's win in Edmonton:

“(It feels) like the weight of the world off my shoulders. It means the world, especially on a night like this in the Battle of Alberta, friends and family watching from all over. It's special. Couldn't have drawn it up any better.

“It was an important goal. We were clawing as hard as we could, trying to be relentless. It's a big credit to my linemates, too, and the D that were on the ice. It was a working shift and I thought we played pretty solid all night and it was nice to get rewarded with a goal.”

Justin Kirkland scores his first NHL goal in the Battle of Alberta

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Rasmus Andersson

The Flames blueliner had a goal and three points in the victory over the Oilers Sunday night and led all skaters with a +4 rating in the tilt. He now has a pair of goals and five points this season, tied with Jonathan Huberdeau (3G, 2A) and Martin Pospisil (1G, 4A) for the team lead in points.

Andersson ties up game in Edmonton with lovely wrister

Blackhawks - Connor Bedard

'Nuff said.

News Feed

Future Watch Update - 14.10.24

A Can’t Miss Matchup

Say What - 'It Means The World'

Charbr-oil-ed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Say What - 'Look Forward To The Hard Part'

'The Sky's The Limit'

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

Say What - 'Felt Good Out There'

Hu-mongous Victory

'Super Special'

Say What - 'We're Ready'

'Be In The Red'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers

Exclusive Excerpt From Kadri's New Book

5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers

'It Gives You Goosebumps'

Practice Notebook - 11.10.24