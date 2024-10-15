5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

1. Going For Win No. 4
It’s got all the makings of a pretty fun little Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
An evening starring the 3-0 Flames, as well as a generational hockey talent, as Calgary goes in search of a fourth straight win to kick off the new campaign when they host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. GET TICKETS
The new-look locals have already provided a mittful of memories over the first three games of the season: Connor Zary’s incredible overtime goal to cap that wild comeback in Vancouver, Jonathan Huberdeau’s four-point night in the home opener, and Justin Kirkland’s first NHL goal in Sunday’s 4-1 win in the Battle of Alberta, just to name a few.
The team has played with pace, they’ve punished opponents physically, and through 181 minutes and 33 seconds of hockey to begin the regular season, the Flames have lit the lamp a league-leading 16 times.
