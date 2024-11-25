5 Things - Flames @ Senators

The Flames start a four-game road swing in the Nation's Capital (5:30 p.m. MT/Prime)

By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

1. Clean Sweep

Saturday's shootout victory over the visiting Wild was the second victory of that type during the team's sweep of their four-game homestand.

It was also their ninth one-goal victory this season.

It improved their record to an impressive 12-6-3 on the season as they continue to defy the critics that said this club wouldn't - nay, couldn't - be a playoff contender this year.

The Wild rallied for two late goals in the third before Rasmus Andersson's shootout marker sealed the deal for the homeside.

This Flames team has a ton of confidence when it comes to getting it done, night-in and night-out.

"Obviously we probably should have finished it off in regulation," said Andersson. "That happens sometimes, it’s a skilled group over there who’s got a lot of confidence right now. Bounced back, still ended up winning the game even though it was in a shootout."

A big story on the night was the powerplay going 2-for-2, igniting in recent games when needed most.

"I think we’re just moving the puck well," explained Andersson. "When we have shooting opportunities, we shoot, and we try and work the puck back as quickly as possible after we shoot it. We’ve scored - what is it - three goals in two games now. It’s a good thing, now we’ve just got to keep it going."

See all the highlights from a 'Wild' game Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome

2. Know Your Enemy

The Senators have lost five in a row, the most recent defeat a 4-3 loss to the Canucks at home on Saturday.

But it was not for a lack effort down the stretch.

The Sens scored twice late in the third period, Claude Giroux lighting the lamp at 16:29 and then assisting on Tim Stützle's marker with 44 seconds to go. Brady Tkachuk had scored in the second period for Ottawa.

“I know we've been stressing playing a good full 60, and I just think we're still having too many lapses,” Ottawa forward Josh Norris told NHL.com's Callum Fraser. “And I know you guys have heard it a million times. Trust me, so have we. So, it's frustrating, and now we're trying to work it out.”

Slow starts have plagued the Sens this season, with Fraser pointing out the team is 1-10-1 when allowing the first goal this season.

The recent loss dropped their overall record to 8-11-1.

“We’ve got to play better. I thought we gifted goals, quite honestly, gifted goals,” Ottawa head coach Travis Green told media. “And give Vancouver some credit. They checked well, they’re a good checking team and got some good habits in their game. But in the NHL, you can't gift goals.”

Tonight's tilt is the final of a four-game homestand for the Sens as they look to get off the schneid before heading out on the road for three games in California.

“I think we're going to turn this around,” Giroux said. “I strongly believe that. And you know, it's got to be everybody. It just can't be a few guys having good games. We need everybody to be dialed in. The guys are working hard, but we’ve got to play a little smarter, and it's going to turn around.”

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
18.3%
18th
Senators
28.8%
5th
Penalty Kill
Flames
75%
25th
Senators
78.7%
14th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50%
15th
Senators
53.77%
6th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.26%
17th
Senators
49.47%
20th

3. Fast Facts

Howlin’ For You:

With his 27-save effort on Nov. 19 against the New York Islanders, Dustin Wolf extended his point streak to six games (5-0-1) dating back to Nov. 5 in Montreal. Only four rookie goaltenders have posted a longer run with Calgary: Dan Vladar (13 GP in 2022-23), Rejean Lemelin (10 GP in 1980-81), Dan Bouchard (9 GP in 1972-73) and Mike Vernon (7 GP in 1986-87).

Naz-Him Kadri:

In Calgary and Ottawa’s last meeting, Nazem Kadri scored the 600th point of his NHL career. At the time, Kadri joined John Tavares, Matt Duchene, Ryan O’Reilly, Victor Headman, and Brayden Schenn, as the only six skaters from the 2009 NHL draft class to reach 600 points in the NHL. Since then, only one other skater from the 2009 draft has joined the 600- point club (Evander Kane), and Kadri’s 653 career points are the fifth-most among all members of the 2009 draft.

Did You Know?

Flames defenceman Brayden Pachal and Senators forward Noah Gregor were teammates on the 2018-19 WHL Championship winning Prince Albert Raiders. Pachal was captain of the Raiders that season.

\ Stick tap to Flames PR's Jordan Bay for these tidbits*

4. Atta Boy, Weegs!

MacKenzie Weegar had his jersey retired by his Junior ‘A’ club, the Nepean Raiders of CCHL, On Sunday. The 30-year-old spent the 2011-12 season with the club, scoring 13 goals and 50 points in 53 games, being named the league's Rookie of the Year. He would go on to help the Raiders win the Bogart Cup as CCHL Champions. Weegar was born in Ottawa and is slated to skate in his 16th game against his hometown team. In his previous 15 outings against the Senators, Weegar has registered four helpers with 18 penalty minutes and a +1 rating.

Click here to read what MacKenzie had to say about his jersey retirement

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Yegor Sharangovich

Battling back from an early-season injury, Sharky is starting to take a bite out of opposing teams.

His straight-fire powerplay one-timer against the Wild Saturday (see below) was a prime example of his lethal shot. Moreover, it was his second goal in as many games which has doubled his season total to four tallies and five points.

He's heating up at the perfect time for the surging Flames.

"I think the best powerplays, they’re all fluid, people are all over the place at different times," said Head Coach Ryan Huska of Sharky. "If he sets himself up on the flank, and he’s shooting the one-timer, if he moves himself into the bumper, or at times, he’s going to be at the net as well. I like that he’s a threat to shoot, that’s what I’d like to see him continue to do, that he always wants the puck. And when he does get it, the last few goals he’s scored on the powerplay, it’s on and off his stick, and that’s when he’s at his best."

Sharangovich wired powerplay marker from the slot

Senators - Brady Tkachuk

The captain has a team-leading 10 goals and is second in points behind Stützle (15) with 11. As mentioned above, he scored in the team's last outing and also had a team-high seven hits along with 21 penalty minutes, including a third-period fight with Dakota Joshua.

