5 Things - Flames @ Senators

1. Clean Sweep

Saturday's shootout victory over the visiting Wild was the second victory of that type during the team's sweep of their four-game homestand.

It was also their ninth one-goal victory this season.

It improved their record to an impressive 12-6-3 on the season as they continue to defy the critics that said this club wouldn't - nay, couldn't - be a playoff contender this year.

The Wild rallied for two late goals in the third before Rasmus Andersson's shootout marker sealed the deal for the homeside.

This Flames team has a ton of confidence when it comes to getting it done, night-in and night-out.

"Obviously we probably should have finished it off in regulation," said Andersson. "That happens sometimes, it’s a skilled group over there who’s got a lot of confidence right now. Bounced back, still ended up winning the game even though it was in a shootout."

A big story on the night was the powerplay going 2-for-2, igniting in recent games when needed most.

"I think we’re just moving the puck well," explained Andersson. "When we have shooting opportunities, we shoot, and we try and work the puck back as quickly as possible after we shoot it. We’ve scored - what is it - three goals in two games now. It’s a good thing, now we’ve just got to keep it going."