Say What - 'Gotta Keep Going'

Kevin Bahl on turning home success into road success:

"That’s the plan right? Just keep it rolling. We worked really hard at home, those are some big teams and big wins we got there. We just gotta keep going, have some consistency here and hopefully, we can get some wins on the road as well."

On how the forwards are contributing to team defence:

"Our forwards are playing simple, they’re back-tracking really well; easy for us to set gaps. Then when they get the puck, they’re moving their feet, creating opportunities off the rush. Not a lot of turnovers in the neutral zone, that helps as well, you’re not feeding a lot of these teams’ offences."