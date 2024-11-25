Say What - 'Gotta Keep Going'

What was said ahead of the Flames' matchup in Ottawa

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Kevin Bahl on turning home success into road success:

"That’s the plan right? Just keep it rolling. We worked really hard at home, those are some big teams and big wins we got there. We just gotta keep going, have some consistency here and hopefully, we can get some wins on the road as well."

On how the forwards are contributing to team defence:

"Our forwards are playing simple, they’re back-tracking really well; easy for us to set gaps. Then when they get the puck, they’re moving their feet, creating opportunities off the rush. Not a lot of turnovers in the neutral zone, that helps as well, you’re not feeding a lot of these teams’ offences."

"Just keep it rolling"

MacKenzie Weegar on having his Junior 'A' number retired Sunday:

"It was a nice moment, going back to my old stomping grounds felt a little nostalgic. It was nice, I feel very fortunate. I grew up in Nepean, it’s just a really cool moment, I’m happy that my friends and family were there. One that I’ll remember forever."

On coming home to Ottawa:

"It never gets old. I love coming back here, seeing everybody and playing here. Just good memories; we’ve got a good fanbase coming, for the Flames. A big two points would be nice tonight."

"I love coming back here"

Ryan Huska on keeping up momentum from the homestand:

"It’s always harder, too, on the road, you find, because you have to keep your game really simple. I do like where our game is at right now, now it’s a matter of making sure we’re ready to start on time. I think that’s going to be one of the important things tonight."

On going back to Dustin Wolf in goal:

"We’ve kind of done it all year. Wolfie got on a bit of a heater, that’s why he got a number of games in a row. It’s kind of his time to go back, and we do have a very busy week, so both guys are going to get their time."

On facing a hungry Senators team:

"It’s always about us, the way we want our team to play. It’s a really hard league to win in, no matter where you are or who you’re playing, so we always put our focus on our team, and what we expect out of our guys."

"I do like where our game is at right now"

