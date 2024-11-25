'Bring Our Best Every Night'

OTTAWA - So, Rasmus Andersson, you’re leading the team in ice time per outing this season, you’re leading the team in scoring …

“Keep going …,” interjected Andersson with a smile and laugh following the team’s morning skate at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Coming off a four-game sweep of their recent homestand which improved their record to a 12-6-3, including a tidy 9-3-0 mark on Scotiabank Saddledome ice, the Flames are a confident bunch.

And for good reason.

Hard work, tenacity and a ‘never-say-die’ attitude has been their hallmark this season.

Now, they embark on a four-game roadie that begins tonight in the Nation’s Capital, where they will look to carry over that momentum and build on a 3-3-3 away record so far this campaign.

“I mean, you just got to bring that good feeling from home on the road,” said Andersson, whose team is 6-2-2 in their last 10. “I thought it was a pretty loose group this morning.

“You know, we try to have fun out there and when you have a tight group, a close group, and you work hard for each other, everything is easier and I think we just have to bring that little mentality on the road.”

Four straight wins in your barn is not an easy feat, especially when you faced some top-tier teams as the Flames did - it's a real shot in the arm.

“It does a lot, right?” said Andersson. “Take care of home ice, build confidence playing against some really good teams. So it’s a lot of confidence and now we just have to keep it up and bring it on the road.”

“The hard thing is to keep it up, do it over and over again” he added. “And we got a really good test here tonight against, in my opinion, a good team.”