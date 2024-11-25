Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators

Lines and pairings for tonight's tilt with the Senators

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

OTTAWA - The Flames start a four-game road trip tonight against the Senators at 5:30 p.m. MT on Amazon Prime for Monday Night Hockey.

As per the lines and pairings used during today's morning skate at the Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

Following tonight's clash, the squad will have stops in Detroit (Thursday, 5:30 p.m. MT), Columbus (Friday, 1 p.m., MT) and Pittsbrugh (Saturday, 5:30 p.m. MT).

News Feed

'Bring Our Best Every Night'

Say What - 'Gotta Keep Going'

5 Things - Flames @ Senators

'That Team Kick-Started My Career'

Perfect Homestand!

Say What - 'Got To Keep It Going'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 23.11.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Wild

Say What - 'Established An Identity'

Horse Power

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers 

Say What - 'Check For Our Chances'

5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers

'Guy I Grew Up Watching'

The Farm Report - 20.11.24 

Wolf Wows Again

Say What - 'Lots Of Battling'

Game Day Notebook - 19.11.24