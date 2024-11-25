Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators

OTTAWA - The Flames start a four-game road trip tonight against the Senators at 5:30 p.m. MT on Amazon Prime for Monday Night Hockey.
As per the lines and pairings used during today's morning skate at the Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf
Following tonight's clash, the squad will have stops in Detroit (Thursday, 5:30 p.m. MT), Columbus (Friday, 1 p.m., MT) and Pittsbrugh (Saturday, 5:30 p.m. MT).