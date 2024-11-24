Perfect Homestand!

Flames beat Wild in a matinee shootout

By Ty Pilson
By Ty Pilson

The fans who braved Snowmageddon to come to the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday got treated to a heckuva show.

The visiting Minnesota Wild rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period but Rasmus Andersson scored the winner in the shootout as the Flames prevailed 4-3 in a matinee Next Gen/2000s themed tilt.

Kevin Rooney and Martin Pospisil scored their second goals of the season and Yegor Sharangovich scored his second in as many games as the Flames went 2-for-2 on the powerplay in the outing.

With the victory, the Flames went a perfect 4-for-4 on this homestand and improved to 12-6-3 on the season.

The tilt was a battle between one of the league’s best home teams (the Flames at 8-3-0) and the NHL’s best road squad (the Wild 9-1-2).

Dan Vladar made 20 stops against Minnesota – who was were without their top scorer, Kirill Kaprizov, due to injury.

Both teams had some good looks in OT but nothing was solved.

Justin Kirkland scored on signature move in the 1-on-1 battle on Calgary’s third shot, while Frederick Gaudreau tallied on Minny’s first attempt.

Matt Conoranto and Marco Rossi were both stopped on the fourth-shot attempt, with Andersson wiring one five-hole on Filip Gustavsson to put Calgary up and then Ryan Hartman missed the net.

See all the highlights from a 'Wild' game Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome

The teams exchanged goals in the opening stanza.

The Flames struck first when Rooney scored his second of the season with a textbook tip past Gustavsson. He had set up shop on the doorstep battling with Joel Eriksson Ek for position, getting his stick on a point blast from Daniil Miromanov and redirecting it shortside at the 15-minute mark.

A turnover in the neutral zone led to Minnesota tying things up 1:03 later, Vladar partially blocking the cross-ice one-timer from Marcus Johannson on a 2-on-1, but the puck going off him into the net.

Rooney tips home the Miromanov point offering to put the Flames in front

Prior to Rooney’s tally, Jonathan Huberdeau had the best chance of the period when he gathered a loose puck and walked in on Gustavsson, trying to wrap it around his outstretched left pad but was foiled by the blade of his skate.

Speaking of Huberdeau, he was drove hard to the net early in the second and got a piece of a pass from Blake Coleman but was right on top of Gustavsson who made the stop.

Kirkland was hit from behind into the boards behind his net and there was no penalty call, but he got and skated the length of the ice and set up Rooney on a 2-on-1 who got off a nice backhand shot that was just shy of making it over Gustavsson's pad and under his arm.

With 2:10 left in the second the Flames got their first powerplay of the game and converted with 30.3 seconds to go, Nazem Kadri with a dandy one-time pass to Pospisil who was parked atop the blue paint behind Gustavsson and tapped it in.

Pospisil converts a beautiful Kadri feed to give the Flames a 2-1 lead

Calgary went to the powerplay less than two minutes into the third and with three ticks in the man-up, made good when Sharangovich set up in the high slot and one-timed a pass from Connor Zary that beat Gustavsson clean high at 3:53.

Sharangovich wired powerplay marker from the slot

Brock Faber scored a powerplay marker with just under four minutes to play and then Rossi tied it up with 34 seconds to play.

"Vladdy, atta boy in the shootout"

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar (starter)

Dustin Wolf

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Wild 23.11.24

Photos Matt Daniels, Ty Pilson, and Gerry Thomas

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 31, MIN 23

Powerplay: CGY 2-2, MIN 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 35.4%, MIN 64.6%

Blocked Shots: CGY 18, MIN 16

Hits: CGY 16, MIN 13

Takeaways: CGY 5, MIN 4

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, MIN 18

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 8, MIN 7

*Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

It was an epic day at the 'Dome for our NextGen 2000 Game!

They Said It:

"The guys played really good in front of me, so I didn’t have a lot of shots"

Highlights, interviews and analysis of the game

Up Next:

The Flames hit the road for a four-game trip that starts in Ottawa against the Senators on Monday night at 5:30 p.m. MT.

