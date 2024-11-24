Perfect Homestand!

The fans who braved Snowmageddon to come to the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday got treated to a heckuva show.

The visiting Minnesota Wild rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period but Rasmus Andersson scored the winner in the shootout as the Flames prevailed 4-3 in a matinee Next Gen/2000s themed tilt.

Kevin Rooney and Martin Pospisil scored their second goals of the season and Yegor Sharangovich scored his second in as many games as the Flames went 2-for-2 on the powerplay in the outing.

With the victory, the Flames went a perfect 4-for-4 on this homestand and improved to 12-6-3 on the season.

The tilt was a battle between one of the league’s best home teams (the Flames at 8-3-0) and the NHL’s best road squad (the Wild 9-1-2).

Dan Vladar made 20 stops against Minnesota – who was were without their top scorer, Kirill Kaprizov, due to injury.

Both teams had some good looks in OT but nothing was solved.

Justin Kirkland scored on signature move in the 1-on-1 battle on Calgary’s third shot, while Frederick Gaudreau tallied on Minny’s first attempt.

Matt Conoranto and Marco Rossi were both stopped on the fourth-shot attempt, with Andersson wiring one five-hole on Filip Gustavsson to put Calgary up and then Ryan Hartman missed the net.