5 Things - Flames @ Senators

1. On To Ottawa

The Flames head into our nation’s capital riding a three-game point streak after rallying from a three-goal deficit to earn a point on Friday night in Toronto.

On one hand, it certainly stings to drop an extra point after battling back.

On the other, the clash with the Leafs is evidence of this team’s never-say-die attitude manifesting itself both at home, and on the road.

Calgary has put home 17 pucks in the last four games, signs of an offence that’s coming to life.

And over the last two games, the team has clawed back from two- and three-goal gulfs to earn three of a possible four points.

Head Coach Ryan Huska was concerned postgame with the amount of chances given up by his group against the Maple Leafs, but acknowledged his group is showing signs of playing a successful brand of hockey.

“That’s an area that we’ve got to challenge each other, not to be that leaky,” Huska said following Friday’s contest. “When you see us do it the right way, we do a lot of good things.

“Portions of the end of the first period and the second period, we got a lot of zone time and we were playing the right way; it’s just a matter of sticking with it.”