5 Things - Flames @ Rangers

1. Last Time Out

There’s a reason they call them special teams.

And they proved to be the deciding factor Monday night when the Flames fell 6-2 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto to open this four-game road swing.

The homeside went a perfect three-for-three on the powerplay – converting the trio in the second period – and held the Flames without a goal on four man-up chances.

"The penalties that we took, for me,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska. “That was one of the number-one keys, you don’t want to give them opportunities. I think in the second period we took some poor penalties - three of them - and our penalty-kill was not sharp tonight.

“At the end of the day, I think that was - for me - the difference in the game. I didn’t mind a lot of our game 5-on-5, I thought there some things there that we can build off of. But the penalties put us in a bad spot."

This is the second and final meeting of the season for these two clubs, with the Flames skating to a 3-2 victory back on Nov. 21 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Matt Coronato, Yegor Sharangovich and Connor Zary scored for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf got the victory between the pipes with 27 saves. Will Cuylle and Alexis Lafreniere scored the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made a whopping 46 saves.