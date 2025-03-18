Say What - 'They Kept Capitalizing'

Rasmus Andersson on where the game got away:

"We had a good feeling, we tied the game with a minute and a half left in the first period. Then we started taking penalties - they started scoring - then our powerplay, sure we scored one but it was deemed offside. Special teams. This game came down to special teams. We just weren’t good in special teams today."

On whether losing a goal to a challenge affected the team:

"Not really, just get back out there and try to get another one. The game is 2-1 at that point, we’re right in it. Then take a penalty, they score. Take a penalty, they score. Take a penalty, they score. You can’t beat this team with - I don’t even know how many penalties we had, but I don’t know if we killed off a single one. You can’t beat this team when your PK doesn’t show up."