Say What - 'They Kept Capitalizing'

What was said after the Flames loss in Toronto

By Calgary Flames Staff
Rasmus Andersson on where the game got away:

"We had a good feeling, we tied the game with a minute and a half left in the first period. Then we started taking penalties - they started scoring - then our powerplay, sure we scored one but it was deemed offside. Special teams. This game came down to special teams. We just weren’t good in special teams today."

On whether losing a goal to a challenge affected the team:

"Not really, just get back out there and try to get another one. The game is 2-1 at that point, we’re right in it. Then take a penalty, they score. Take a penalty, they score. Take a penalty, they score. You can’t beat this team with - I don’t even know how many penalties we had, but I don’t know if we killed off a single one. You can’t beat this team when your PK doesn’t show up."

MacKenzie Weegar on the 6-2 loss and where it went wrong:

"Obviously the disciplinary stuff in the second period. We knew they had a good powerplay, but regardless if they’re the best powerplay in the league or not, we’ve got to be detailed in our structure. Those are momentum-builders for us, too. We didn’t step up to that challenge, there, and that’s sort of where it got away from us."

On the offside challenge and the overturned powerplay goal:

"That happens quite a bit these days, the offside challenges and stuff like that. We still had 1:37 to get back out there, get another one. Obviously sucks, you never want to get a goal taken back - that would have been probably a big moment for us, to keep that game close, 2-2. They kept capitalizing on their powerplays."

Ryan Huska on what factored into the loss in Toronto:

"The penalties that we took, for me. That was one of the number-one keys, you don’t want to give them opportunities. I think in the second period we took some poor penalties - three of them - and our penalty-kill was not sharp tonight. At the end of the day, I think that was - for me - the difference in the game. I didn’t mind a lot of our game 5-on-5, I thought there some things there that we can build off of. But the penalties put us in a bad spot."

On the overturned goal in the second period and whether it deflated his team:

"I don’t think it did. Of course, you’d like to score that goal - make it a 2-2 game - but we came back and hit the post right again, after. At the end of the day, it’s the discipline. You take some poor penalties, and we were not able to kill those off."

