'Go Out And Do My Thing'

Zary returns to lineup as Flames play Rangers Tuesday (5 p.m. MT / Sportsnet West)

zary
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

NEW YORK - It’s a shot in the arm that couldn’t have come at a better time.

Connor Zary will return to the Flames lineup tonight as Calgary looks to snap a two-game losing streak when they play the Rangers at the fabled Madison Square Garden (5 p.m. MT / Sportsnet West).

He sat out Calgary’s recent losses to Colorado Friday and Toronto Monday night while serving a two-game suspension.

The team got to their hotel early Tuesday morning after jumping on the plane right after their 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs, the goal now to get back in the win column and collect another important two points as they continue to battle in a tight race for a Western Conference playoff Wild Card berth.

“He should be our most fresh guy; puck possession and a different skill set that he brings to the table for us,” said head coach Ryan Huska at the team’s morning media availability. “He’ll help our powerplay units for sure. I think it’s important to have him in the lineup for his possession ability, he can bring and attract people to him, which opens other people on the ice around him.”

After watching the last two contests from the press box, the 23-year-old’s return to the ice will bring some extra ‘juice’ for an already pivotal tilt.

“I’m really excited to get back in the lineup, obviously,” said Zary. “You make a mistake, you sit out for a little bit and kinda learn from that. Obviously now, just getting the opportunity to come back in is really exciting. Just go out and do my thing.”

He was contrite when asked about the suspension, saying he’s learned a valuable lesson to take forward.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to own it,” he said. “I went in there, I made a mistake, I obviously had no intention of wanting to go out there and hurt someone, that’s definitely not my game.

“Like I said, I made a mistake, I had to live with it - I own up to it - I kinda move on from there, make sure I’m not doing something like that again to take myself out of the lineup.”

"Get back on track"

His teammates are obviously excited for the return of one of their most dynamic forwards, who has 12 goals and 24 points on the season in 49 games after missing 14 tilts with an injury.

“Well, he should be rested,” joked teammate Blake Coleman. “He had a nice little two-game vacation.

“It’s a good injection of skill, and energy, and we’re excited to have him back. I think he allows us to stretch our lineup a little bit, and adds some good depth for us.

The Rangers will be plenty motivated tonight as well, locked in their own race for a Wild Card spot in the East, coming off a 3-1 loss to the Oilers Sunday and going 4-4-2 in their last 10 games.

The Flames beat them 3-2 in their first meeting of the season way back on Nov. 21 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, looking to make it a clean sweep tonight. Zary had one of the Calgary goals that night.

“I feel like we match up pretty well against anybody if we bring our game,” said Coleman. “I think it’s less about our opponent and more about what we’re doing.

"A lot of us feel like we have another gear to get to - especially after last night - you know, we get Zar back, we get a little depth in the forward group with him back. We can roll lines and feel confident that we can match up against anybody. It’s just about everybody showing up and pulling their weight.”

Zary can’t wait to do just that on a big stage at the building dubbed ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena.’

“It’s an opportunity for us to kind of get back on track, and come out here and play in a special building,” he said. “We know we’ve got to get our game back to the win column and start building points, here.

“I think as a player, coming back in and being fresh, I’m just looking to do what I can to help."

Related Content

5 Things - Flames @ Rangers

Say What - 'Got To Step Up'

Pregame Huska - 18.03.25

Pregame Coleman - 18.03.25

The Chase - Ep. 8 Extended Trailer

News Feed

Say What - 'Got To Step Up'

Future Watch Update - 18.03.25

5 Things - Flames @ Rangers

Say What - 'They Kept Capitalizing'

Flames Fall To Leafs

Say What - 'Embrace This Time Of Year'

'Chance To Bury It'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs

'It's Time'

Say What - 'Too Little, Too Late'

Flames Doubled Up By Avalanche

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche

'We Have To Pick Him Up'

Say What - 'Write Our Own Story'

Backlund Out Week-To-Week

Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche