NEW YORK - It’s a shot in the arm that couldn’t have come at a better time.

Connor Zary will return to the Flames lineup tonight as Calgary looks to snap a two-game losing streak when they play the Rangers at the fabled Madison Square Garden (5 p.m. MT / Sportsnet West).

He sat out Calgary’s recent losses to Colorado Friday and Toronto Monday night while serving a two-game suspension.

The team got to their hotel early Tuesday morning after jumping on the plane right after their 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs, the goal now to get back in the win column and collect another important two points as they continue to battle in a tight race for a Western Conference playoff Wild Card berth.

“He should be our most fresh guy; puck possession and a different skill set that he brings to the table for us,” said head coach Ryan Huska at the team’s morning media availability. “He’ll help our powerplay units for sure. I think it’s important to have him in the lineup for his possession ability, he can bring and attract people to him, which opens other people on the ice around him.”

After watching the last two contests from the press box, the 23-year-old’s return to the ice will bring some extra ‘juice’ for an already pivotal tilt.

“I’m really excited to get back in the lineup, obviously,” said Zary. “You make a mistake, you sit out for a little bit and kinda learn from that. Obviously now, just getting the opportunity to come back in is really exciting. Just go out and do my thing.”

He was contrite when asked about the suspension, saying he’s learned a valuable lesson to take forward.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to own it,” he said. “I went in there, I made a mistake, I obviously had no intention of wanting to go out there and hurt someone, that’s definitely not my game.

“Like I said, I made a mistake, I had to live with it - I own up to it - I kinda move on from there, make sure I’m not doing something like that again to take myself out of the lineup.”