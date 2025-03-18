Flames Fall To Leafs

Andersson, Bahl score in 6-2 loss in Toronto

By Ty Pilson
TORONTO – The Flames started their four-game Eastern road trip with a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs scored four goals in the second period – including three on the powerplay – to walk away with the tilt.

Special teams played a massive role on the night, Calgary going 0-4 on the powerplay while Toronto was perfect when a man-up.

Rasmus Andersson scored in the second period for the Flames and Kevin Bahl tallied late, while Dustin Wolf made 21 saves, with Dan Vladar coming in to play the third and finishing with two stops.

The homeside opened the scoring just 1:47 into the game when Max Domi found himself in the right place at the right time to snag a long rebound off a Wolf save and wire one home gloveside.

Calgary had a pair of powerplays after, but were unable to beat Joseph Woll, the Leafs 'tender turning aside a couple great looks by Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato.

Andersson tied it up with 46.4 ticks left in the first off a rush, Jonathan Huberdeau making an absolutely sublime feed to the trailing blueliner who snapped one low for his ninth of the season, with Martin Pospisil getting the extra helper.

Wolf made 13 saves in the opening stanza, perhaps the two best coming off a pair of chances by Auston Matthews right on the doorstep, stopping the Toronto captain’s forehand shot and backhand rebound attempt.

Nazem Kadri was whistled for hooking Mitch Marner eight seconds into the second and Toronto made good, Michael Nylander – who scored a hat-trick the last time these two teams met back on Feb. 4 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in a 6-3 Leafs win – scoring on a one-timer at 1:39.

Just 14 seconds later, Calgary went to the powerplay and Frost appeared to tie the game up, getting the rebound of a Kadri shot and putting it into the yawning cage.

But Toronto challenged saying the play was offside on the zone entry and after a lengthy review, the goal was overturned.

Still looking for the tying marker, Joel Farabee – playing in his 400th career game - fed a nifty pass through the crease to Blake Coleman, but he put it off the post.

Domi later won a foot race to the puck behind the Calgary net and passed to Nick Robertson who snapped it home at 9:34.

Matthews would add two more on the powerplay in the second, while Bobby McMann added a single in the third.

Bahl rounded out the evening's offence with a tally in the final minute of the game.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 26, TOR 29

Powerplay: CGY 0-4, TOR 3-3

Faceoffs: CGY 28.8%, TOR 71.2%

Blocked Shots: CGY 10, TOR 23

Hits: CGY 31, TOR 20

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 20, TOR 24

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 4, TOR 14

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Maple Leafs 17.03.25

Game action from Getty Images. Walk-ins and warm-ups by Ty Pilson.

Up Next:

It's a quick turnaround as the Flames boarded a plane for New York after the game where they will play the Rangers Tuesday night at MSG (5 p.m. MTN, Sportsnet West).

