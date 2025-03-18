Flames Fall To Leafs

TORONTO – The Flames started their four-game Eastern road trip with a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs scored four goals in the second period – including three on the powerplay – to walk away with the tilt.

Special teams played a massive role on the night, Calgary going 0-4 on the powerplay while Toronto was perfect when a man-up.

Rasmus Andersson scored in the second period for the Flames and Kevin Bahl tallied late, while Dustin Wolf made 21 saves, with Dan Vladar coming in to play the third and finishing with two stops.

The homeside opened the scoring just 1:47 into the game when Max Domi found himself in the right place at the right time to snag a long rebound off a Wolf save and wire one home gloveside.

Calgary had a pair of powerplays after, but were unable to beat Joseph Woll, the Leafs 'tender turning aside a couple great looks by Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato.

Andersson tied it up with 46.4 ticks left in the first off a rush, Jonathan Huberdeau making an absolutely sublime feed to the trailing blueliner who snapped one low for his ninth of the season, with Martin Pospisil getting the extra helper.