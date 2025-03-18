Say What - 'Got To Step Up'

Connor Zary on playing at Madison Square Garden:

"It’s unbelievable, obviously getting a chance to do that for the first time last year. It’s just so cool. Every time you come back, whether it’s your first time, second time, or your 10th time, I think it’s always so cool and special to play in a building like that. I think we can feed off that energy and excitement, just for all of us to be playing in this building, and just take it one shift at a time."

On learning from his two-game suspension:

"At the end of the day, you’ve got to own it. I went in there, I made a mistake, I obviously had no intention of wanting to go out there and hurt someone, that’s definitely not my game. Like I said, I made a mistake, I had to live with it - I own up to it - I kinda move on from there, make sure I’m not doing something like that again to take myself out of the lineup."

On the team's culture of sticking up for each other:

"You want to be around and stick up for your teammates, and help, but you’ve got to do it in the right way and be smart about it. Like I said, I never had any intention, or wanted to see a guy get hurt (or) anything like that. At the end of the day, we want to be a team that sticks up for each other, for sure."