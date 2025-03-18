Say What - 'Got To Step Up'

What was said ahead of the Flames' battle with the Rangers

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Connor Zary on playing at Madison Square Garden:

"It’s unbelievable, obviously getting a chance to do that for the first time last year. It’s just so cool. Every time you come back, whether it’s your first time, second time, or your 10th time, I think it’s always so cool and special to play in a building like that. I think we can feed off that energy and excitement, just for all of us to be playing in this building, and just take it one shift at a time."

On learning from his two-game suspension:

"At the end of the day, you’ve got to own it. I went in there, I made a mistake, I obviously had no intention of wanting to go out there and hurt someone, that’s definitely not my game. Like I said, I made a mistake, I had to live with it - I own up to it - I kinda move on from there, make sure I’m not doing something like that again to take myself out of the lineup."

On the team's culture of sticking up for each other:

"You want to be around and stick up for your teammates, and help, but you’ve got to do it in the right way and be smart about it. Like I said, I never had any intention, or wanted to see a guy get hurt (or) anything like that. At the end of the day, we want to be a team that sticks up for each other, for sure."

"Get back on track"

Blake Coleman on visiting the Rangers:

"We just gotta bring energy early. I think it’s one of the most exciting buildings in the league to play in. This city just has an energy about it, so I feel like we’ll be able to turn the page on last night pretty quick."

On battling adversity and overcoming it:

"I feel like we’ve faced adversity well. I feel like we’ve responded (to) some bad losses this year, and had great pushback. I feel like that’s pretty expected from our group. Last night, we got in some penalty trouble, and the powerplay pretty much put us out of the game. We know we can’t make those same mistakes - especially on the road - you’ve got to be disciplined, and play a hard-nosed game. It’s nice that it’s a quick turnaround, though, because you can put that behind you quick."

On getting the PK back on track:

"Our kill had been running pretty strong for a while, ran into a hot powerplay and it just was one of those nights. Structurally, we’re getting better, we’re making strides, obviously Backs is missing, so we’ve got to step up in that regard. We have a confident group that we can get the job done, and powerplay's no different. I think we’ve scored some timely goals this year, made some plays, for that it’s just (to) keep building on it. You don’t want to get into a big special-teams game, necessarily, but when the time comes, you’ve got to step up."

"Gotta bring energy early"

Ryan Huska on his team's special teams and discipline:

"We weren’t good on either side last night, I don’t feel. Yes, we had the goal that was called back - which would have been nice if it had stood - but I don’t think our penalty kill was sharp enough. For one, you can’t take penalties at this time of the year against good hockey teams. If you take more than two minor penalties, and they’re non-physical penalties, you’re asking for it. Discipline is such a critical thing now, where one, you can’t sit in the box and two, when you are, you have to find a way to kill it. I think our penalty kill has done a really good job over the last little while - since the break. Last night was a step back for us, now we’ve got to get it back on track tonight, if and when we have to kill one."

On using Madison Square Garden as a source of energy:

"This time of year, it’s got nothing to do with travel or anything like that. You go and play, and you get after it as best you can and you enjoy your time. The one great thing about this stop for us, this is the best arena in the world, and often players get really excited to play here, and there’s a different energy level. So you could be playing four games in four nights and the energy level’s going to be high, it doesn’t matter. This is a great place to play, and my expectation is our energy is going to be as high as it’s ever been."

On the challenges presented by the Rangers:

"They still have the same skill set. With Fox on the back end, they move pucks really well. They’re dangerous off the rush, they’re also dangerous in-zone with the seam passes, but they’re doing a lot more of the heavy lifting over the last little while with the fore-checking game, we’re seeing a lot more of that from our pre-scouts and what we’re seeing. They have the ability to close the neutral zone down with the 1-3-1 that they play. It’s just important, again, for us to make sure our speed game is where it needs to be, both on the checking side and when we’re playing on the offensive side."

"Great place to play"

