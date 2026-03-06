Flames Acquire Brennan Othmann From New York

The Flames have acquired forward Brennan Othmann from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Jacob Battaglia.

Othmann, a native of Scarborough, ON, has played in 17 games for the Rangers this season, scoring his first NHL goal. He has also played 26 games with their AHL affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack, netting eight goals and adding eight assists for 16 points and 49 penalty minutes. The 23-year-old winger and former first round pick has won two gold medals with Canada’s World Junior Team in 2022 and 2023 and an OHL Championship with Peterborough in 2023.

BORN: Scarborough, ON DATE: January 5, 2003

HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 191 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: NYR – 1st round (16th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft