Flames Recall Gridin, Brzustewicz From Wranglers

The Flames have recalled forward Matvei Gridin and defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz from the Calgary Wranglers.

Gridin, who has 10 goals and 29 points in 37 games in the AHL, has suited up for 18 games in the NHL this season. He has three goals and seven points during his time with the Flames.

Brzustewicz has played in 18 games for the Flames this season, notching one goal and two points. With the Wranglers, the blueliner has registered four goals and 14 points in 34 games.

The Flames kick off a five-game road trip on Monday when they take on the Washington Capitals at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West). They return to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Mar. 18, hosting the St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. MT.

