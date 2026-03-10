5 Things - Flames @ Rangers

1. On Broadway

It's a quick turnaround for the Flames, who contest Game Two of this five-game, Eastern swing this evening in the Big Apple.

And a chance to atone for a disappointing third period in the road trip opener, a contest that saw the Washington Capitals score a 7-3 victory in D.C. Monday night.

The game was certainly a let-down. One that got away after a valiant second-period comeback. A chance at a moralizing victory gone seemingly within the blink of an eye.

But amid all the changes to the Flames roster over the last week, there shine through encouraging signs for the road ahead. Youngster Matvei Gridin scored his fourth goal of the season after a slick setup from new defenceman Olli Määtta, and the Flames erased a three-goal, second period deficit with a trio of tallies in a span of 2:47.

"We did some good things," Head Coach Ryan Huska said of Monday's second stanza. "I think we put them under pressure, and we made it hard on them.

"So we did a lot of checking up the ice, just something that we're going to have to keep doing."

Tonight's game has the potential to be a milestone night for several different reasons, too.

Ryan Strome is a game away from 900 in his NHL career, while Adam Klapka is one shy of 100 appearances. Captain Mikael Backlund had an assist Monday in Washington, giving him a total of 599 career points.

The lights shine brightest on Broadway.

And tonight, the Flames have eyes on being the stars of the show.