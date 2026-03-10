5 Things - Flames @ Rangers

Flames hit Broadway for clash with Rangers (5 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. On Broadway

It's a quick turnaround for the Flames, who contest Game Two of this five-game, Eastern swing this evening in the Big Apple. 

And a chance to atone for a disappointing third period in the road trip opener, a contest that saw the Washington Capitals score a 7-3 victory in D.C. Monday night.

The game was certainly a let-down. One that got away after a valiant second-period comeback. A chance at a moralizing victory gone seemingly within the blink of an eye.

But amid all the changes to the Flames roster over the last week, there shine through encouraging signs for the road ahead. Youngster Matvei Gridin scored his fourth goal of the season after a slick setup from new defenceman Olli Määtta, and the Flames erased a three-goal, second period deficit with a trio of tallies in a span of 2:47.

"We did some good things," Head Coach Ryan Huska said of Monday's second stanza. "I think we put them under pressure, and we made it hard on them.

"So we did a lot of checking up the ice, just something that we're going to have to keep doing."

Tonight's game has the potential to be a milestone night for several different reasons, too.

Ryan Strome is a game away from 900 in his NHL career, while Adam Klapka is one shy of 100 appearances. Captain Mikael Backlund had an assist Monday in Washington, giving him a total of 599 career points.

The lights shine brightest on Broadway. 

And tonight, the Flames have eyes on being the stars of the show.

See the action from Monday's tilt in D.C.

2. Know Your Enemy

The Rangers have endured a difficult campaign, entering play Tuesday at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 25-30-8 record. 

But the team is coming off a 6-2 win Monday night in Philadelphia, and New York comes in having collected at least a point in five of their last six contests. 

Monday in the City of Brotherly Love, the Rangers scored three times in each of the first two periods, chasing former Flames goalie Dan Vladar after 40 minutes of work. Mika ZIbanejad scored a pair, while Noah Laba, Alexis Lafreniere, Gabe Perreault and ex-Kraken forward Tye Kartye added singles. New York went 3-4 on the powerplay, too.

Zibanejad and fellow forward Vincent Trocheck each had three points, but Rangers coach Mike Sullivan was most pleased with how his club shot out of the gate.

"One of the things we talked about was having a better start, being proactive as opposed to being reactive," Sullivan told reporters post-game. "The last few games we've given up early leads. We fought back, but the point is that we've got to be better at the start of the drop of the puck and I've always been a strong believer that that's a mindset."

Zibanejad's 59 points lead the team, with Trocheck sitting second among Rangers scoring leaders with 43.

Igor Shesterkin earned his 20th win of the season in goal Monday, finishing the victory over the Flyers with 32 saves.

2025-26 Stats

 

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
16.1%
29th
Rangers
23.6%
8th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
81.6%
8th
Rangers
77.8%
22nd
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
50.69%
13th
Rangers
48.81%
20th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
48.06%
23rd
Rangers
51.82%
12th

 

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game is the second and final meeting this season between the Flames and Rangers and first since late October. 

Dustin Wolf made 30 stops in the reverse fixture Oct. 26 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, while Blake Coleman's two goals helped pace Calgary to a 5-1 win. Kevin Bahl and Yegor Sharangovich were also among the Flames goal-getters, in fact, four of Calgary's five goals in the contest were scored by former New Jersey Devils.

Did You Know?

Coleman scored another short-handed marker Monday in Washington, tying him with Joel Farabee for the team lead this season with four. 

But Coleman's penalty-kill prowess goes back nigh on a decade. Since breaking into the NHL in 2016-17, Coleman's 22 shorties are the most of any NHL skater. 

And his 12 as a Calgary Flame tie him with Paul Ranheim for the sixth-most in club history. Theo Fleury is the all-time Flames leader in that category with 28, while Mikael Backlund sits second with 19.

Game Notes - Flames @ Rangers 10.03.26
- 0.5 MB
Download Game Notes - Flames @ Rangers 10.03.26

4. Future Watch

A trio of Flames prospects were named to their respective NCAA Conference All-Rookie Teams Monday.

Forward Cole Reschny - the No. 18 selection in the 2025 NHL Draft - was one of two Calgary prospects tabbed to the NCHC All-Rookie squad. The North Dakota centre has 33 points (5G, 28A) in his first season with the Fighting Hawks after moving to collegiate hockey from the WHL this past summer. 

Defenceman Eric Jamieson was also named to the team after a stellar freshman campaign at the University of Denver. The Calgarian has collected seven goals and 16 points on the Pioneers' blue line to go along with a +11 rating.

Both Reschny and Jamieson continue their playoff campaigns this weekend in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semi-finals. North Dakota hosts Minnesota-Duluth while Denver takes on Western Michigan in the Mile High City.

And winger Ethan Wyttenbach - who leads all of NCAA Division I in scoring with 57 points - earned a nod on the ECAC All-Rookie team. His Quinnipiac squad begins its post-season campaign as the No. 1 seed in the conference ahead of a series against Flames GM Craig Conroy's alma mater - Clarkson - on Friday.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Ryan Strome

Strome has fit in well in his two games as a Flame, recording a goal and two assists since arriving from the Anaheim Ducks.

And tonight, he'll celebrate a milestone, skating in career game No. 900 in the NHL.

it's almost fitting, too, that Strome's milestone night comes against one of his four previous NHL clubs. And Strome collected more NHL points as a Ranger (195) than with either the Islanders, Oilers or Ducks in his previous stops around the League.

Strome had the best season - numbers-wise - of his NHL career as a Blueshirt as well, racking up 59 points in 70 games during the 2019-20 campaign.

Rangers - Mika ZIbanejad

Zibanejad scored twice for the Rangers Monday in Philadelphia, finishing the night with three points while also going 10 for 13 in the face-off dot.

And the veteran forward is on the verge of hitting two milestones of his own, too.

Zibanejad comes into tonight's contest one point shy of 800 for his NHL career, and eight appearances short of 1,000 games played.

