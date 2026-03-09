WASHINGTON — Victor Olofsson was one of the first Flames on the ice Monday, as the team took its morning twirl at Capital One Arena ahead of a matchup tonight against the Washington Capitals (5 p.m./Sportsnet West).

He had to break in his new gear, after all!

Olofsson joined the team Sunday morning as the Flames jetted east from Calgary ahead of a five-game road trip that begins tonight in D.C.

It’s been a whirlwind few days for the 30-year-old Swede. Washington is the fourth city he’s stepped foot in since being acquired on Trade Deadline day Friday from the Colorado Avalanche.

“I was gonna get ready to play against Dallas, and woke up from my nap and had a few missed calls, and knew something was going down,” Olofsson explained Monday morning. “Got the news, I was traded here, flew back to Denver that night, and then two nights ago, off (I) went to Calgary, landed pretty late, and then travelled with the team here.

“So excited to be here and excited to play.”