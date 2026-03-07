5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes

1. Onward

The week brought foundational change to the Flames.

Two veterans sent to new homes, a wealth of assets brought back, and a new-look roster for the final 21 games of the 2025-26 regular season, beginning tonight as Calgary wraps a three-game homestand versus Carolina. GET TICKETS

A total of six new faces are being welcomed into the organization. One - defenceman Olli Määtta - acquainted himself with Scotiabank Saddledome's playing surface Friday while two more NHL veterans - forwards Ryan Strome and Victor Olofsson - are expected to make their way north in the wake of trades with Anaheim and Colorado, respectively.

Tonight against the Hurricanes, it's a chance to make first impressions, but for the incumbents on the Flames roster, it's also upon them to continue working, to continue building a culture that will lay the foundation for that promising future. Because it was that future - one that falls in concert with the opening of Scotia Place next year - that has everyone thinking big.

The group of half-dozen leaders that were instrumental in Calgary's success last season has been whittled down. Captain Mikael Backlund and linemate Blake Coleman remain, with fellow veterans Ryan Lomberg and Zach Whitecloud both more than able to help show the way,

And if they didn't realize it already, the younger players in the fold - Matt Coronato, Dustin Wolf, Zayne Parekh to name a few - are being prepped to take the reins left behind by the likes of MacKenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri. Their time is now, and their ascendency begins in earnest this evening.

On the national stage.