Huska, too, is encouraged by Klapka’s ability to solidify a fourth-line role. The winger has dressed in all but one contest for the Flames this season.
“When he first started, you wondered what he was gonna be like, like, a big, gangly, skinnier guy. Now he's a mountain of a man. He really is. And I think his game is coming along,” the bench boss said. “There's a lot to his game that we like in regards to being able to possess pucks down low in the offensive zone, and how he goes to the net really hard.
“And I think over time, his game's gonna continue to get better and better, because he is one of the players for our team that is an imposing player. He's a physical presence for us, but at the same time, he's got a nice skill set where he can control the play in the offensive zone that we think, in time, he'll be able to help us generate more.”
Ahead of a special night for both men, Strome took pause.
Amid what’s surely been a whirlwind week, the veteran, too, has found a quiet moment to reflect.
For both Strome and Klapka, it’s a moment to consider how far they’ve both come, but also to lean on the lessons of that journey for the road ahead.
“I think every time you get to, you know, a hundred-game milestone, you reflect a little bit,” Strome said. “Been lucky to do this for a long time and feel very privileged, and I think that every hundred games seems to have its new challenges.
“I think it's a great time to reflect for a quick second and just see where you're at, and look forward to the next hundred.”