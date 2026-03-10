'Look Forward To The Next Hundred'

For Strome, tonight’s setting is special, too. The 32-year-old played 263 games for the Rangers, and he amassed more points (195) with the Blueshirts than with any of his three other NHL clubs before landing in Calgary.

“Kind of funny how it works out. I mean, I was supposed to be maybe going to Toronto or Winnipeg this week and things changed with the trade,” said Strome, who put up a career-best 59 points with the Rangers in 2019-20. “I think anytime you get to come to New York, it's a special place. Playing for the Islanders and the Rangers, I spent almost 10 years here. So, you know, a lot of great friends and great memories.

“It’s exciting, a place that obviously I'm very familiar with. And I had a couple milestones in this arena. I think maybe 500 and 600. It's cool how it works out and I'm just excited to play and I'm excited to try to get two points in a great building.”

For Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska, Madison Square Garden offers a bit extra electricity, too. And he’s quite confident that his group will treat tonight’s special moments for Strome and Klapka the right way.

Even if the team is still getting to know Strome a little bit.

“That's a massive amount of games,” Huska said of Strome, who ranks second among active Flames in career appearances. “It’s a special accomplishment, and I think it shows or tells a lot about the player. Ability to stay healthy is one thing, finding opportunities where he can be in the lineup and contribute to a team's success, consistently over and over in situations like he's been in, and a lot of those times, having to help mentor some younger players along the way.

“And I think that says a lot about his character and the type of person he is, and that's a big reason as to why he's a part of our team now.”