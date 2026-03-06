Flames Acquire Ryan Strome From Anaheim

Forward acquired for 2027 seventh round pick

strome web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have acquired centre Ryan Strome from Anaheim in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick. 

Strome, a native of Mississauga, ON, has skated in 33 games for the Ducks this season, scoring three goals and six assists for nine points. The 32-year-old has 897 games of NHL experience to his credit,scoring 489 points from 169 goals and 320 assists, playing for the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and Anaheim Ducks. He is three contests away from becoming the ninth skater from the 2011 draft class to reach 900 NHL games. 

Strome played four seasons of junior in the Ontario Hockey League, beginning in 2009-10 with the Barrie Colts before traded to the Niagara IceDogs where he would spend the remainder of his junior career. He captained Niagara in his final campaign with the club in 2012-13 while also representing Canada at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"Happy to move on to my next challenge and face it head on"

BORN: Mississauga, ON ​DATE: July 11, 1993

HEIGHT: 6’1” ​WEIGHT: 192 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: NYI – 1st round (5th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft

