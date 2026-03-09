Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

The Flames hit the road for a five-game Eastern swing, starting tonight in Washington to take on the Capitals at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Victor Olofsson - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Matvei Gridin
Ryan Lomberg - Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Yan Kuznetsov
Olli Määttä - Brayden Pachal
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley