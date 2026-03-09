Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in D.C.

Projected Web Mar 9
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames hit the road for a five-game Eastern swing, starting tonight in Washington to take on the Capitals at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Victor Olofsson - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Yan Kuznetsov

Olli Määttä - Brayden Pachal

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

