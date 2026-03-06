Flames Acquire Victor Olofsson, Max Curran, Picks From Colorado

The Flames have acquired forward Victor Olofsson, prospect centre Max Curran, a conditional 2028 first-round pick, and a conditional 2027 second-round pick from Colorado in exchange for centre Nazem Kadri and Calgary’s 2027 fourth-round pick. Calgary will retain 20% of Kadri’s salary.

Olofsson, a native of Ornskoldsvik, SWE, has skated in 60 games for the Avalanche this season, netting 11 goals and adding 14 assists for 25 points. The 30-year-old winger is a veteran of 430 NHL games split between Buffalo, Vegas and Colorado, amassing 236 points from 116 goals and 120 assists.

BORN: Ornskoldsvik, Sweden DATE: July 18, 1995

HEIGHT: 5’11” ​WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: BUF – 7th round (181st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft

Prospect centre Max Curran is in his third WHL season, appearing in 31 games, scoring 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points along with 23 penalty minutes for the Edmonton Oil Kings. He represented Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping his nation earn a silver medal while recording five points in seven tournament games.

BORN: Prague, Czechia DATE: August 27, 2006

HEIGHT: 6’3” WEIGHT: 187 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: COL – 5th round (161st overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft