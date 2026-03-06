'Do It The Right Way'

It’s been a transformational start to 2026 for the Flames and on Friday, at the NHL Trade Deadline, the organization took another step down that same path.
General Manager Craig Conroy dealt his second veteran player this week - and third since the turn of the calendar - by sending centre Nazem Kadri back to a Colorado squad with whom he won a Stanley Cup four years ago.
Returning to the Stampede City, more picks, more prospects, and a vision of a club on the ascendency when Scotia Place opens in about 18 months’ time.
“This was the path we needed to go down,” Conroy asserted in a near 20-minute media session Friday afternoon. “The whole thing is to get back in the playoffs, to get going in the right direction, and have these assets, and the picks.
“I think this is important, to continue to bring in assets. We're trying to get this thing going in the right direction as quick as possible. Right now, we're not where we want to be.”
In parting ways with both MacKenzie Weegar and Kadri this week, the Flames said farewell to a pair of leaders on the ice and in the dressing room. But amid what he termed a difficult deadline, Conroy made hay, adding nine assets from those two deals alone as he continues to restock the cupboard.
“To lose two great players - and three really, I mean, I kind of forget about Rasmus (Andersson) because it was a while ago - but to have to move on from three of those guys, it's not easy, but I think it's the best thing for the organization moving forward,” said Conroy.
That's what it's all about, what's best for the organization. It's about getting this organization back to where we want to be consistently.”