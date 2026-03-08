Razed The Canes

It was Blasty's last ride of the season.

So it was only fitting the Flames found their giddyup, skating to a 5-4 win over the Hurricanes at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Farabee and Morgan Frost had three points apiece - Farabee finishing the night with two goals including the game-winner - while newcomers Ryan Strome and Olli Määtta each found the scoresheet in their Calgary debuts.

Strome had a goal and an assist, Määtta recorded a helper, while Blake Coleman added a third-period single for the Flames.