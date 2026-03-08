Razed The Canes

Flames wrap homestand with 5-4 win over Carolina

Flameswin
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

It was Blasty's last ride of the season.

So it was only fitting the Flames found their giddyup, skating to a 5-4 win over the Hurricanes at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Farabee and Morgan Frost had three points apiece - Farabee finishing the night with two goals including the game-winner - while newcomers Ryan Strome and Olli Määtta each found the scoresheet in their Calgary debuts.

Strome had a goal and an assist, Määtta recorded a helper, while Blake Coleman added a third-period single for the Flames.

See all the highlights from Saturday night's victory

Carolina opened the scoring in the first minute of play when Seth Jarvis potted his team-leading 27th goal of the season. 

The Hurricanes outshot the Flames 9-6 in a physical first period, accented by two huge Adam Klapka hits at the midway mark. First, he drilled Jalen Chatfield in the Carolina corner, then he and Ryan Lomberg combined seconds later to knock Logan Stankoven off his feet at the Calgary blue-line.

The game shifted in a big way to start period two, and the Flames had their new duo to thank. Määtta set up Strome alone at the bottom of the left circle 19 seconds into the middle stanza, and Strome had all the time in the world to deposit his fourth goal of the season to even the score at 1-1.

Strome scores in first game as a Flame and ties tilt with Carolina

Farabee put the home side in front four minutes later, converting on a rebound at the side of the net after Blake Coleman’s point shot generated a loose puck to the left of Hurricanes starter Brandon Bussi.

Farabee cashes in to give homeside the lead

Then at 7:06, the Flames found powerplay paydirt. Zayne Parekh put the puck goalward from the point but it hit traffic in the slot, falling to Frost who quickly snapped it past Bussi to extend the lead to 3-1.

Frost beats Bussi on the man-advantage, Parekh and Strome get helpers

Coleman added to the locals' tally 2:24 into period three, thanks to a bit of a gift from Bussi. The Carolina goalie's clearance was picked off by Farabee, and the puck fell to Coleman at the side of the net, allowing him to outwait, and outwit Bussi to make it 4-1 in Calgary's favour.

Coleman makes good on turnover for his 14th of year

Carolina got two goals in quick succession to bring it back to a one-goal game, though, the first off the stick of Sean Walker, the second on a powerplay by Alexander Nikishin.

But when called upon in crunch time, Wolf stood tall. He made a pair of clutch saves - including a point-blank rebound chance from Eric Robinson - to keep the scoreline at 4-3 with four minutes left. 

That set the stage for more Farabee brilliance. Frost intercepted a pass in the Calgary zone, then feathered a breakaway feed to his longtime teammate. Sprung in alone, Farabee faked, then deked, then lifted a backhand over Bussi's left pad for his second tally of the night.

Farabee scores a gem to seal the deal against Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov rounded out the scoring with 11 seconds left.

Strome, who traveled from Southern California Saturday morning, played 15:07 and had two shots on goal. Määtta had five blocks over his 23:42 of work, and was pressed into extra duty after fellow blueliner Zach Whitecloud left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

A buzzing Farabee earns the blazer after his first game with an 'A'

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

Olli Määttä - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"We're a resilient group"

"I thought we came out with a lot of energy"

"Can't say enough about the guys in the room"

"I liked our game tonight, lots of good things"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 25, CAR 29

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, CAR 1-2

Faceoffs: CGY 47.5%, CAR 52.5%

Hits: CGY 26, CAR 20

Blocked Shots: CGY 11, CAR 12

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, CAR 24

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 12, CAR 9

jerseys-4
jerseys-3
jerseys-2
jerseys-1
FTV_6012
+64 FTV_6015
FTV_6027
FTV_6037
FTV_6046
FTV_6047
FTV_6056
FTV_6064
JB9A1389 copy
JB9A1394 copy
JB9A1399 copy
JB9A1400 copy
JB9A1401 copy
JB9A1405 copy
JB9A1411 copy
JB9A1421 copy
JB9A1425 copy
JB9A1503 copy
JB9A1509 copy
JB9A1510 copy
JB9A1517 copy
JB9A1518 copy
JB9A1519 copy
JB9A1524 copy
JB9A1525 copy
JB9A1527 copy
JB9A1530 copy
JB9A1532 copy
JB9A1533 copy
JB9A1539 copy
JB9A1541 copy
JB9A1548 copy
JB9A1551 copy
JB9A1553 copy
JB9A1567 copy
JB9A1568 copy
JB9A1569 copy
JB9A1573 copy
JB9A1578 copy
JB9A1581 copy
JB9A1583 copy
JB9A1584 copy
JB9A1585 copy
JB9A1588 copy
JB9A1591 copy
JB9A1593 copy
JB9A1599 copy
JB9A1602 copy
JB9A1615 copy
JB9A1618 copy
JB9A1621 copy
JB9A1624 copy
JB9A1714 copy
JB9A1716 copy
JB9A1717 copy
JB9A1719 copy
JB9A1722 copy
JB9A1725 copy
JB9A1726 copy
JB9A1728 copy
JB9A1732 copy
JB9A1733 copy
JB9A1734 copy
JB9A1736 copy
JB9A1739 copy
JB9A1740 copy

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Hurricanes 07.03.26

Warmups by Chris Wahl and Gerry Thomas. Game pics by Thomas

Up Next:

Calgary's next five games will take place away from home, beginning Monday at 5 p.m. MT when they take on the Capitals in D.C.

Related Content

CGY vs. CAR | Recap

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes

5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes

'Do It The Right Way'

Flames Acquire Brennan Othmann From New York

'The NHL Is A Privilege'

Flames Acquire Ryan Strome From Anaheim

Flames Acquire Victor Olofsson, Max Curran, Picks From Colorado

Flames Drop Decision To Senators

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators

'Really Is An Honour'

5 Things - Flames vs. Senators

'I Think I'll Be Very Happy'

Flames Acquire Määttä, Castagna, three second-round picks from Utah

Flames Reveal 2026 Indigenous Celebration Logo

Flames Set To Host 2026 Indigenous Celebration Game

Future Watch Update - 04.03.26

Flames Fall To Stars

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars