5 Things - Flames @ Capitals

I thought he played really well," Huska said of Määtta, who set a season-high with 23:54 of ice-time following the first-period injury to Zach Whitecloud. "He made some good plays with the puck, showed a lot of composure with it.

"He was firm, and he closed quick on people. Really good first impression from him."

For Strome, the debut in Flames silks could not have gone much better. Two points, a second-period goal that got Calgary's offence going, and a sense of poise that Huska tabbed to the veteran's experience in the League.

"You could see the composure that he has with the puck, and that’s what 900 games will get you in the NHL," said Huska of Strome. "Nice to see him score, for sure, early, and have impact on a powerplay. That’s something that we need here moving forward."

No doubt, the final 20 games of the season will feature Calgary's youth. Both Matvei Gridin and Hunter Brzustewicz were recalled Sunday to add more young energy to the fold.

But as this group moves forward through a busy March, Huska knows he'll be leaning on the Määttas, Stromes and incumbent vets like Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman to help show the way.

"As much as everybody always talks about ‘Hey, play all the young guys, just play ‘em,’ you need good people around them to show them how to play the game, to teach them the rights and the wrongs and to help build their confidence," said Huska. "Because if you put young guys in situations continually that they’re not ready for, it hurts them.

"That’s why it was so important that Conny (General Manager Craig Conroy) was able to add three older, quality people that are going to help push in the right direction."