Strome looking forward to suiting up for Flames

By Ty Pilson
Ryan Strome comes from a family steeped in the game of hockey.

His brother Dylan plays for the Washington Capitals, his other brother Matthew suits up in the AHL for the Hersey Bears.

Being a professional hockey player is a unique job, obviously one that’s highly-coveted.

It does present some challenges, though, like explaining to your kids what you do for a living - not exactly your average career.

Ryan was acquired by the Flames on Friday from the Anaheim Ducks for a seventh-round pick. His first order of business was telling his wife Sydney, daughters Harper (five-and-a-half), Quinn (four-and-a-half) and son Nash (one-and-a-half) the news.

It just so happens that Dylan and his wife Taylor wrote an illustrated book a few years ago called Daddy Goes To Work, explaining the life of an NHLer for their kids, and others, of course.

Perhaps it needs a new chapter added on what happens when Dad gets dealt to a new team?

“I'm staring at the one that he made for me a couple of years ago in my living room right now that I still have for my kids, so yeah, might have to update it a little bit,” joked Ryan.

“(Calgary’s) the only direct flight from Orange County,” he added, “which is where we are, so it kind of makes it easier for my wife and kids, so it's awesome.”

The second order of business was getting packed, getting on a plane and getting to Calgary where he hopes to suit up tomorrow night and take to the ice in front of the C of Red when the Flames host the Hurricanes at 8 p.m. (CLICK FOR TICKETS).

“Yeah, just super excited,” he said. “I’ve had some injuries this year and haven't been playing as much as I wanted and I knew this was a possibility beforehand and I kind of wanted to pursue it; you know, to be on a team where I can get in the lineup every game and play.

“The NHL is a privilege. I'm super excited and, obviously, as a Canadian kid and I've got to play in the Canadian city before, so I know what it's like. I have a lot of ties to Calgary with some friends and some family, so it's exciting.”

The 32-year-old Mississauga, Ont., product was drafted fifth overall by the New York Islanders in 2011, suiting up there before spending a few years with the Edmonton Oilers, then four years in New York with the Rangers before spending the last four with the Ducks.

He’s skated in 33 games this season, collecting three goals and nine points.

“I know what it means to people there (in Calgary) and I know the teams has a ton of young prospects and all these things going on and, you know, for me, I’m just excited,” he explained. “Like I said, playing in the NHL is a huge privilege and any team that wants you and is looking forward to having you, I think means a lot.

“I’m excited for this new opportunity and new chapter and, yeah, it's obviously been a bit of a whirlwind, but I'm just looking forward to it, looking forward to playing and meeting the guys up there - it's gonna be a fun time.”

While he’ll look to focus on his game and what he can contribute to the team on the ice, he also knows he can play a big role off the ice and in the dressing room for a young squad.

“It’s an opportunity play but also to spread my knowledge and help guys out,” he said. “I've always drawn on the guys that helped me when I was young and I know what an impact it's made on me in my career in my life and I've tried to do that every stop along the way.

“Even now, just having a few texts come in from guys from Anaheim, younger guys that appreciate you kind of helped them out a little bit, and I think that's a huge part in the NHL and a role that I don't want to say is undervalued or unnoticed, but, I think, it's something I relish, it's something I look forward to doing -  it's exciting for me.

“It's exciting to see these young guys and the youth and the optimism that they all have and how much runway they have in front of them and you know, for me, I'm just looking forward to getting up there and not only taking care of my own game and playing, but also to kind of help other guys.”

