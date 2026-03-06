Ryan Strome comes from a family steeped in the game of hockey.

His brother Dylan plays for the Washington Capitals, his other brother Matthew suits up in the AHL for the Hersey Bears.

Being a professional hockey player is a unique job, obviously one that’s highly-coveted.

It does present some challenges, though, like explaining to your kids what you do for a living - not exactly your average career.

Ryan was acquired by the Flames on Friday from the Anaheim Ducks for a seventh-round pick. His first order of business was telling his wife Sydney, daughters Harper (five-and-a-half), Quinn (four-and-a-half) and son Nash (one-and-a-half) the news.

It just so happens that Dylan and his wife Taylor wrote an illustrated book a few years ago called Daddy Goes To Work, explaining the life of an NHLer for their kids, and others, of course.

Perhaps it needs a new chapter added on what happens when Dad gets dealt to a new team?

“I'm staring at the one that he made for me a couple of years ago in my living room right now that I still have for my kids, so yeah, might have to update it a little bit,” joked Ryan.

“(Calgary’s) the only direct flight from Orange County,” he added, “which is where we are, so it kind of makes it easier for my wife and kids, so it's awesome.”

The second order of business was getting packed, getting on a plane and getting to Calgary where he hopes to suit up tomorrow night and take to the ice in front of the C of Red when the Flames host the Hurricanes at 8 p.m. (CLICK FOR TICKETS).

“Yeah, just super excited,” he said. “I’ve had some injuries this year and haven't been playing as much as I wanted and I knew this was a possibility beforehand and I kind of wanted to pursue it; you know, to be on a team where I can get in the lineup every game and play.

“The NHL is a privilege. I'm super excited and, obviously, as a Canadian kid and I've got to play in the Canadian city before, so I know what it's like. I have a lot of ties to Calgary with some friends and some family, so it's exciting.”