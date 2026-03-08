Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Carolina

ProjectedLineupMar7Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up a three-game homestand tonight with a clash against the Hurricanes at 8 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome. (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Brayden Pachal

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

