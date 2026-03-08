Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes

The Flames wrap up a three-game homestand tonight with a clash against the Hurricanes at 8 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome. (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Brayden Pachal
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf