5 Things - Flames @ Panthers

Lomberg making his first return to Florida since winning Stanley Cup

5ThingsMar1Web
By Torie Peterson
@ToriePeterson CalgaryFlames.com

1. Welcome Back, Lombo

Ryan Lomberg is set to return to Florida for the first time since he captured the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last summer, a game he's been eagerly anticipating for quite some time.

"It's been something that I've been thinking about for a little while, it's obviously something I've had circled on the schedule.

"I'm excited to be back."

The man known as The Lomberghini became a cult hero in Florida thanks to his high-energy play and easy-going demeanor and he's expected to get a very warm welcome from the Panthers fans on Saturday afternoon.

"It’s great to share that with Ryan and the fans because he had a connection there and a connection certainly to our team,” Florida head coach Paul Maurice told FloridaPanthers.com. "You get to enjoy that. These guys are all playing on different teams now, but you still feel like they’re yours. They’re part of that collective memory that’ll never change. I’m happy he’ll get to share that with the fans."

Lomberg spent four seasons in Sunrise, skating in 246 games and amassing 49 points and 327 PIM in the regular season. He made it the playoffs four times with the organization, suiting up for 32 postseason tilts. He was with the club through lows and highs, ultimately leading to the group defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. During his time with the Panthers, he's been a part of the battles to earn a playoff spot and then has experienced what it takes it to make a run.

Those trials and tribulations have offered up plenty of lessons that he can reflect on now, as the Flames continue their bid to earn a playoff position.

"I tell these guys all the time, you look at the year two years ago when we made that Cinderella run so to speak and lost in the Finals. We were the last team to get in. We had lost the game we needed to win to get in and then we ended up getting some help. And then we go on a run and the next year we win it. Things happen crazy, crazy fast.

"I'm excited about this group. Once we make the playoffs this year, things are going happen quicker than people think. Obviously it's going to be a tough task but I'm confident we're up for the challenge and excited for what the future brings for this group."

When Craig Conroy went to ink free agents last summer, he knew what he was getting from Lomberg and what the sparkplug forward could bring to the locker room. The winger started his career with the Flames organization, signing with the Stockton Heat in 2015 and then signing his first two-way NHL contract in 2017. He spent five years in the organization, giving the Flames a perfect read on his character, leadership skills, and the energy he exudes.

Add in the lessons he's learned in Florida and Calgary felt he would be a perfect fit on a young roster who could benefit from his expertise.

He's more than exceeded expectations.

"I feel like he is who he is now because of what he's gone through here the last number of years with this team. He's brought a lot of that stuff to our team and he's helped make our group much better," Flames head coach Ryan Huska said.

"They found out how to win. And really, that's what we're pushing our guys to do all the time. We have to be at our best every time we step on the ice. We have to be competitive no matter what the situation is. If something doesn't go your way, you've got to learn to move by it and make sure your next shift or your next game is the best one you've ever played because that's what winning teams do.

"So when you're able to bring someone in like Ryan, who has that experience now and has been a part of it and he's seen it firsthand, that rubs off on your players. As I've mentioned, he's done a lot of great things for us since he's been back with us."

2. Know Your Enemy

The Panthers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference with a 36-21-3 record and 75 points on the year. On Thursday, they downed the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 at Amerant Bank Arena, giving them their seventh victory in their last ten games.

The back-and-forth game saw Panthers defenceman Uvis Balinskis open the scoring in the first period and then the teams swapped goals to make a 2-2 game through 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, the Panthers struck twice in a three-minute span, with Carter Verhaeghe's 16th of the year standing up as the game-winner after Zach Hyman was able to net the Oilers' third goal of the night at 16:35.

"I thought the last eight minutes, we looked the way we’re supposed to," Maurice told NHL.com. "I really didn’t like our game tonight. I thought we put a lot of pucks in feet, looked away from a lot of pucks. We chose not to be as physical as I think we could have been. There won’t be a punitive skate [Friday], but we have played games that we have lost and I was really happy with our game. I didn’t love this one."

Sergei Bobrovsky was in net on Thursday, making 24 saves. The netminder currently is fifth among all NHL goaltenders with 24 wins on the season. Through 39 appearances, he has a 2.66 GAA, a .902 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Former Flame Matthew Tkachuk will not be in the lineup on Saturday afternoon as he's sidelined with an injury he sustained in the Four Nations Face-Off.

"I'm bummed that he's hurt, obviously being a brother of mine, I hate seeing him hurt but for our team, it's definitely a good bounce," said Lomberg when asked about the winger.

Tkachuk sits second in team scoring with 22 goals and 57 points through 52 games.

3. Quotable

"Skating around before practice started, he remembered where he held the Cup, he remembered where his family was sitting, he told me all the banners he's been a part of here. I think it's going to be a special game for him." - Ryan Huska on Ryan Lomberg's return to Florida

LombergHuskaOnIce

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.4%
16th
Panthers
23.3%
11th
Penalty Kill
Flames
72.4%
29th
Panthers
79.3
15th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.20%
9th
Panthers
55.29%
2nd
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
48.49%
22nd
Panthers
53.41%
7th

League rankings as of Feb. 28.

4. Fast Facts

Dan Vladar needs two games to hit 100 in his NHL career. The netminder has played in 93 games as a member of the Flames, with 43 wins and four shutouts during this stretch. His most recent appearance was on Tuesday when he turned in a 26-save performance in Calgary's 3-1 win in Washington.

Jonathan Huberdeau ranks second in goals (198), assists (415) and points (415) in Florida Panthers franchise history. Selected by the Panthers third overall in the 2011 NHL Draft, he is also the first player in franchise history to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

The Flames hold an all-time 26-12-3-3 record against the Panthers. When playing them in Florida, Calgary has a 12-6-2-2 record.

Yegor Sharangovich is five goals away from 100 and eight assists away from 100 in his career.

The Flames have opened the scoring in 32 games this season.

Saturday's game starts a back-to-back set that will see them play in Sunrise and then Raleigh. Calgary has a 5-2-0 record in the first game of back-to-back sets this season.

Calgary is 8-4-3 in games played on Saturdays this season.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Ryan Lomberg

Would it be anyone else?

The forward has been counting down the days until this match-up and will no doubt be pushing to put on a show in front of Panthers fans in his first game back at Amerant Bank Arena. The timing of this game couldn't be more perfect as Lomberg's line has been absolutely buzzing since returning from the Four Nations break. In the last three games, Lomberg has two assists, five hits, eight shots, and is a plus-three.

Panthers - Anton Lundell

The 23-year-old forward has had a strong 2024-25 campaign and has been particularly good in his first three games back since the break. Since Feb. 22, he has one goal and four points and his line has combined for a plus-12 rating. He's coming off one-goal, three point performance against the Oilers on Thursday evening.

Lundell, a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2020, currently sits fifth in team scoring with 14 goals and 40 points through 59 games.

News Feed

Practice Notebook - 28.02.25

Say What - 'Just Couldn't Get One'

Flames Blanked By Bolts

Say What - 'Know What We Need To Do'

Coleman Set For 600th NHL Game

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Lightning

'He's Handled Things Very Well'

5 Things - Flames @ Lightning

Say What - 'One For One'

Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Bahl Returns To Blueline

Say What - 'Gotta Get At Them Early'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

5 Things - Flames @ Capitals

Future Watch Update - 24.02.25

Say What - 'We Can Be Impactful'

All Hans On Deck!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks