5 Things - Flames @ Panthers

1. Welcome Back, Lombo

Ryan Lomberg is set to return to Florida for the first time since he captured the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last summer, a game he's been eagerly anticipating for quite some time.

"It's been something that I've been thinking about for a little while, it's obviously something I've had circled on the schedule.

"I'm excited to be back."

The man known as The Lomberghini became a cult hero in Florida thanks to his high-energy play and easy-going demeanor and he's expected to get a very warm welcome from the Panthers fans on Saturday afternoon.

"It’s great to share that with Ryan and the fans because he had a connection there and a connection certainly to our team,” Florida head coach Paul Maurice told FloridaPanthers.com. "You get to enjoy that. These guys are all playing on different teams now, but you still feel like they’re yours. They’re part of that collective memory that’ll never change. I’m happy he’ll get to share that with the fans."

Lomberg spent four seasons in Sunrise, skating in 246 games and amassing 49 points and 327 PIM in the regular season. He made it the playoffs four times with the organization, suiting up for 32 postseason tilts. He was with the club through lows and highs, ultimately leading to the group defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. During his time with the Panthers, he's been a part of the battles to earn a playoff spot and then has experienced what it takes it to make a run.

Those trials and tribulations have offered up plenty of lessons that he can reflect on now, as the Flames continue their bid to earn a playoff position.

"I tell these guys all the time, you look at the year two years ago when we made that Cinderella run so to speak and lost in the Finals. We were the last team to get in. We had lost the game we needed to win to get in and then we ended up getting some help. And then we go on a run and the next year we win it. Things happen crazy, crazy fast.

"I'm excited about this group. Once we make the playoffs this year, things are going happen quicker than people think. Obviously it's going to be a tough task but I'm confident we're up for the challenge and excited for what the future brings for this group."

When Craig Conroy went to ink free agents last summer, he knew what he was getting from Lomberg and what the sparkplug forward could bring to the locker room. The winger started his career with the Flames organization, signing with the Stockton Heat in 2015 and then signing his first two-way NHL contract in 2017. He spent five years in the organization, giving the Flames a perfect read on his character, leadership skills, and the energy he exudes.

Add in the lessons he's learned in Florida and Calgary felt he would be a perfect fit on a young roster who could benefit from his expertise.

He's more than exceeded expectations.

"I feel like he is who he is now because of what he's gone through here the last number of years with this team. He's brought a lot of that stuff to our team and he's helped make our group much better," Flames head coach Ryan Huska said.

"They found out how to win. And really, that's what we're pushing our guys to do all the time. We have to be at our best every time we step on the ice. We have to be competitive no matter what the situation is. If something doesn't go your way, you've got to learn to move by it and make sure your next shift or your next game is the best one you've ever played because that's what winning teams do.

"So when you're able to bring someone in like Ryan, who has that experience now and has been a part of it and he's seen it firsthand, that rubs off on your players. As I've mentioned, he's done a lot of great things for us since he's been back with us."