5 Things - Flames @ Mammoth

1. On To The Next

Just like that, the Flames are on the road again.

And tonight in Salt Lake City, they'll take part in their third (road) home opener in the past eight days as they make their one and only regular-season trip to Utah.

It's another quick turnaround, and as the team left Calgary late Tuesday evening, the focus is on the next challenge.

Tuesday evening on home ice, the Flames saw a 2-0 lead slip away in a 4-2 setback to the Golden Knights, their second successive defeat by that scoreline at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman got the home side off to a roaring start with first-period tallies, but two goals from Jack Eichel helped the visitors claim two points.

"We're just not playing complete games," said head coach Ryan Huska following Tuesday's defeat. "Whether it's portions of the third period, or a portion of the second period where I thought we got away from what was giving us success earlier in the game, we changed it a bit, which I feel allowed them (Vegas) to get some of their mojo going."

It wasn't for lack of trying.

Rasmus Andersson had 10 shot attempts, the duo of Ryan Lomberg and Adam Klapka combined for 11 hits, and the trio of Backlund, Coleman and rookie Sam Honzek was dangerous right off the jump.

"You get a chance, and a lead, you've got to push down harder on their throat," Coleman said post-game. "We pulled back, gave them some life. Good teams with good players will make you pay."

"This one's disappointing, but we've got a game tomorrow. We're going to flush that, and try and replicate that first period for 60 minutes."