5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

Defenceman Brayden Pachal logged 18 minutes of ice time against Florida and agrees the matchup in Carolina is a chance to make amends for Saturday’s setback.

“I think when you don't play your best or you're not happy with the end result, it's nice to bounce right back and get back to it,” he said. “That's the goal.

“We're going to learn from our mistakes, carry it into (Sunday) and come out with a better effort.”

Pachal spoke highly of Flames newcomer Daniil Miromanov earlier this week - the two played three seasons together in the Vegas organization - and Miromanov didn’t disappoint in his Calgary debut Saturday.

He tallied 18:59 of ice time - the third-highest total among any Flames player in Saturday’s loss - and earned nearly four minutes of powerplay time on the second unit.

He finished even on the day, and consistently delivered reliable first passes out of the Calgary zone against a speedy Florida forecheck.

“Both of our situations, we came from not playing for lengthy periods of time and then getting thrown right into the fire,” Pachal said of himself and Miromanov. “But sometimes that's what you need.

“He got his game as the game went on and we're going to see a lot better from all of us out there tomorrow.”