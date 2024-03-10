5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

1. Rubber Match
The Flames arrived in North Carolina late Saturday evening with an eye on ending their three-game road trip on a happy note against the Hurricanes.
Calgary settled for a Florida split, winning 6-3 in Tampa Thursday before falling 5-1 Saturday afternoon against the Florida Panthers, but Sunday's quick turnaround provides the Flames a chance to forget all about what happened at the tail end of their Sunshine State sojourn.
“We have no choice,” captain Mikael Backlund said of his team’s need to flush the Panthers loss from their memories. “We want to win (Sunday), so we've got to turn our (attention) here pretty quickly.
“No one likes to lose, but when you play back-to-backs, that's what you've got to do - you've got to shift your focus pretty quickly to the next game.”