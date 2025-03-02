5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

1. Time To Reset

Right back at it.

The Flames are looking to turn the page quickly on Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Florida Panthers and have the opportunity to do so in short order.

"It’s a challenge, and it’s not getting easier, right?" Ryan Lomberg said post-game on Saturday afternoon. "We’ve got a big test (today) against the Hurricanes. It’s about being able to put this one behind us, get back on the horse, and bring our best effort next game."

While the club was not happy with their overall performance against the Panthers, one very bright spot on Saturday afternoon was the play of Dan Vladar.

The netminder made 39 saves in the loss, some of them coming in spectacular fashion, and held his team in the game.

"It’s too bad, we obviously let him down," Lomberg said. "He stood in there and gave us a chance. We hung him out to dry quite a bit today, disappointing from the group to do that to him. An incredible effort by him."

Plenty of his saves came on second and third attempts on net from Florida, seeing him make wildly acrobatic stops.

"Competitive, like he never quit on any puck," head coach Ryan Huska remarked. "Like you saw some of the saves he made today, some of those were ridiculous saves. He had the competitive side to him today."

In his last three games, Vladar has made 94 saves on the 100 shots he's faced, he's posted a 2-1-0 record in that stretch.