5 Things - Flames @ Flyers

1. Last Time Out

Two for two.

Time to go for the hat-trick.

The Flames opened this four-game road trip with a 3-1 victory over the Wild on Tuesday and followed it up with a 6-3 win over the Predators Thursday night.

Saturday marks the first of a rare back-to-back set, starting against the Flyers in the City of Brotherly Love and finishing Sunday versus Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks.

All six goals in the Music City came from different players, with Connor Zary, Blake Coleman, Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin and Yegor Sharangovich lighting the lamp. Dan Vladar made his first start since Dec. 16 and put forth an impressive performance, making 30 stops.

The win put the Flames back above .500 at 17-16-5, a goal the team has chasing down for some time.

“It's good to get over the hump," said Coleman. "We've got to stay there. We've got two good road tests to finish it off, a couple day games here. You win those two games, you go back home feeling pretty good.”

The objective now for the Flames, who have won three in a row, is to stay above that mark and keep adding victories.