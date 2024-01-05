Music To Your Ears

NASHVILLE - The Predators became the prey.

And it sure made for a fun one to watch for Flames fans.

Calgary won its second game of this four-game road swing on Thursday in Nashville, drawing first blood in the contest and scoring four goals in the opening frame en route to a 6-3 victory in Nashville.

The win put Calgary above .500 at 17-16-5, the team posting three straight victories now.

Connor Zary, Blake Coleman, Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin and Yegor Sharangovich scored, while Dan Vladar had an excellent night making 30 saves.

Zary, Andersson and Coleman finished the evening with two points each.