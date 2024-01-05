Lindholm Named 2024 NHL All-Star

The forward will represent the Flames Feb. 1-3 in Toronto

CF_AllStarFBTW
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Who wants to walk (the red carpet) with Elias?

Lindholm is officially heading to his first-ever NHL All-Star Game!

"It's a big honour," the forward told CalgaryFlames.com. "It's going to be a good experience. Growing up, watching a couple all-star games and just seeing all the best players in the league in the same place, it will be fun.

"Obviously, there are so many good players in the league. Just to be able to share the same experience have a little chat (with them), it will be fun."

Lindholm has eight goals and 24 points, and is averaging 20:59 in ice time, in 37 games with the Flames this year.

"It's a big honour"

2024 All-Star Weekend Schedule
- 0.21 MB
Download 2024 All-Star Weekend Schedule
2024 All-Star Skills Format
- 0.25 MB
Download 2024 All-Star Skills Format

In addition to Lindholm, the Pacific Division will be represented by Frank Vatrano (Anaheim), Connor McDavid (Edmonton), Cam Talbot (LA), Tomas Hertl (San Jose), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Seattle), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver) and Jack Eichel (Vegas).

A total of 44 players will participate in the All-Star Weekend, with each of the four squads comprised of 11 players (nine skaters and two goaltenders). The captains of the four All-Star teams, who will be paired with celebrity captains, will select their teams in the televised Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft during NHL All-Star Thursday event on Feb. 1.

The final 12 players (eight skaters, four goaltenders) will determined by you, the fans, at NHL.com/Vote from now until Jan. 11. Fans will be permitted to select as few as one player and a maximum of 12 players per online ballot. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be held Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators 04.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators
Greer and linemates look to repeat dominant outing against Wild

'I Thought We Did A Great Job'
Say What - 'It's Been Great To See Him'

Say What - 'It's Been Great To See Him'
Oliver Kylington Assigned To Wranglers

Oliver Kylington Assigned To Wranglers
5 Things - Flames @ Predators 04.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Predators
Savard lends helping hands to Huberdeau's stick

Tale Of The Tape
Say What - 'Nice Goal, Nice Finish'

Say What - 'Nice Goal, Nice Finish'
Flames start 2024 with a victory over the Wild

Happy New Year!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild - 02.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild
Gilbert latest Flames blueliner to score as game continues to improve

'Take Advantage Of It'
Say What - 'Take Care Of Business'

Say What - 'Take Care Of Business'
Honzek, Slovakia Fall In World Juniors Quarter-Final

Honzek, Slovakia Fall In World Juniors Quarter-Final
5 Things - Flames @ Wild 02.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Wild
FlamesTV Podcast - New Year's Party!

FlamesTV Podcast - New Year's Party!

Say What - 'It Feels Good'

Say What - 'It Feels Good'
Flames Close Out 2023 With 4-3 Win Over Flyers

You're Grounded!
Flames Set To Follow Coleman's Lead In 2023 Finale

'He's Everything'
Say What - 'How Far I've Come'

Say What - 'How Far I've Come'