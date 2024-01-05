Lindholm Named 2024 NHL All-Star

Who wants to walk (the red carpet) with Elias?

Lindholm is officially heading to his first-ever NHL All-Star Game!

"It's a big honour," the forward told CalgaryFlames.com. "It's going to be a good experience. Growing up, watching a couple all-star games and just seeing all the best players in the league in the same place, it will be fun.

"Obviously, there are so many good players in the league. Just to be able to share the same experience have a little chat (with them), it will be fun."

Lindholm has eight goals and 24 points, and is averaging 20:59 in ice time, in 37 games with the Flames this year.