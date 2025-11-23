'Cool' Customer

Devin Cooley, have a night!

The Flames netminder got his first home victory in his first home start, days after recording his first win as a Flame against the Sabres in Buffalo on Wednesday night.

He made 28 saves Saturday evening as the homeside skated to a 3-2 shootout victory over the visiting Stars.

Matt Coronato and Joel Farabee scored for Calgary in regulation, while Nazem Kadri got the winner in the shootout (Morgan Frost also scored).

Kadri had two assists in regulation.

Meanwhile, Coronato now has goals in four straight games and five in his last six outings.

The young forward played the third and extra time with stitches to his nose after taking a vicious hit from Stars forward Mikko Rantanen in the final minute of the second period and leaving the ice dripping blood.

Rantanen got a five-minute major for boarding Coronato, Jonathan Huberdeau tossing the mitts and grabbing the Stars forward for a quick fight.

Rantanen got another five for fighting and a game misconduct, while Huberdeau got two for instigating, five for the fight and a 10-minute misconduct, the two teams skating 4-on-4 to end the period and start the third before a three-minute Calgary powerplay they would convert on via a Rasmus Andersson point shot going off Farabee.