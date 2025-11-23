'Cool' Customer

Cooley clutch as Flames down Stars

By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

Devin Cooley, have a night!

The Flames netminder got his first home victory in his first home start, days after recording his first win as a Flame against the Sabres in Buffalo on Wednesday night.

He made 28 saves Saturday evening as the homeside skated to a 3-2 shootout victory over the visiting Stars.

Matt Coronato and Joel Farabee scored for Calgary in regulation, while Nazem Kadri got the winner in the shootout (Morgan Frost also scored).

Kadri had two assists in regulation.

Meanwhile, Coronato now has goals in four straight games and five in his last six outings.

The young forward played the third and extra time with stitches to his nose after taking a vicious hit from Stars forward Mikko Rantanen in the final minute of the second period and leaving the ice dripping blood.

Rantanen got a five-minute major for boarding Coronato, Jonathan Huberdeau tossing the mitts and grabbing the Stars forward for a quick fight.

Rantanen got another five for fighting and a game misconduct, while Huberdeau got two for instigating, five for the fight and a 10-minute misconduct, the two teams skating 4-on-4 to end the period and start the third before a three-minute Calgary powerplay they would convert on via a Rasmus Andersson point shot going off Farabee.

Cooley was busy early and boy did he put on a clinic.

He denied Rantanen right on the doorstep just over a minute in after a turnover in Calgary’s zone, the Stars forward – who came into the night tied for sixth in league scoring – walking out front all alone.

The Stars went to the powerplay 2:11 in and Cooley shut down Grade-A scoring chances from Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, and a pair by Jason Robertson on the advantage.

They were all part of a stellar 13-save period for the Flames netminder.

Coronato converted 18 seconds into Calgary’s second powerplay of the opening frame, taking a feed from Kadri – who drew both of Calgary’s man-ups - beside the net in motion, spinning and putting it five-hole on Stars netminder Casey DeSmith at 11:41.

Calgary outshot Dallas 17-8 in the second period but couldn’t get another past DeSmith.

Coronato got two shots from one knee beside the net after a no-look backhand pass from Huberdeau behind the cage to start the second, DeSmith denying both.

The Flames kept coming, Huberdeau feeding to Frost on a backdoor, tap-in attempt on a 2-on-1.

Then it was Blake Coleman holding and firing on a shorthanded 2-on-1 with Mikael Backlund but was denied by glove hand of DeSmith.

Cooley flashed the leather for a massive stop of his own on Alexander Petrovic who had snuck into the slot from the point and took a feed.

Andersson’s point shot when off Farabee and past DeSmith 1:50 into the third to give Calgary the 2-0 lead early in the third while on the powerplay for the Rantanen hit.

But Robertson and Roope Hintz would score to tie it up and then the Flames took two penalties late giving the Stars 1:48 of a two-man advantage that carried over 12 seconds into OT, Cooley making a huge blocker stop on Johnston as they killed that off.

In OT, Huberdeau had a look and tried to go backhand, five-hole but couldn’t beat DeSmith leading to the shootout, where Cooley stopped Robertson, Johnston and Hintz, while Tyler Seguin put one off the post.

As mentioned, Frost and Kadri scored for Calgary while DeSmith stopped Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich.

Saturday was the annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, with fans able to bid on player signed jerseys. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

John Beecher - Sam Morton - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"I think it speaks to the closeness of our group"

"When everyone is going together, we're a really solid team"

"I think was one of our best games all year"

"Huby is one of the best team guys I've been around"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, DAL 30

Powerplay: CGY 2-6, DAL 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 46.2% DAL 53.8%

Hits: CGY 17, DAL 15

Blocked shots: CGY 15, DAL 15

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 25, DAL 21

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 13, DAL 5

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Stars - 22.11.25

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames hit the road again, playing the second game in as many nights Sunday evening against the Canucks (7 p.m./SportsnetWest)

