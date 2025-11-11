5 Things - Flames @ Blues

1. Meet Me In St. Louis

The Gateway Arch is only one example, but the Flames arrived in St. Louis early Monday morning with the aim of exhibiting their own form of structural impressionism tonight.

Seeking goals, and seeking a standout performance; just two of the objectives here in the Show Me State.

Sunday in Minnesota, Calgary's shooters were left stymied by netminder Jesper Wallstedt. Despite hurling 36 pucks on target, they failed to light the lamp, leaving captain Mikael Backlund and his charges frustrated at another 60 minutes that got away.

"I mean, the effort was way better than the last game," he said post-game. "Played a lot better today.

"It's hard to win when you don't score, and that was the difference."

Head Coach Ryan Huska said Sunday evening that he liked a lot of his team's game versus the Wild, but when push comes to shove, he's hoping to see a bit more assertiveness in the areas in and around the blue paint.

"I think we can do a better job of getting some more people to the net, so the goalie can't see the original shot," he said Sunday night. "I thought the guys made some adjustments as the game went on.

"But we were able to gain a fair bit of zone time tonight, which is something that's important for us in trying to find a way to wear opposing D-men down."

The team had an off-day Monday in Missouri, a rarity in recent weeks given the compressed schedule and rigourous travel itinerary.

Come 7 p.m Central Time Tuesday, Backlund's hope is his group will be refreshed, recharged, and focused on converting every opportunity they earn.

"We've got to get more bodies to the net, make it even harder on the goalies," the Calgary captain said. "We got a lot of shots, some good chances, but make it harder on the goalie that we have the last two games.

"We got the looks, we've got to put in the net."