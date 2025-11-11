Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blues

The Flames wrap up a two-game road trip, taking on the Blues tonight at 6 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf