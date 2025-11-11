Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blues

The Flames wrap up a two-game road trip, taking on the Blues tonight at 6 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf