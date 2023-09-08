News Feed

2023 preseason tickets are on sale now

The Flames host the Canucks, Kraken, Oilers and Jets in this year's exhibition slate

CF-Social-Preseason-On-Sale-Now-1920x1080
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Single-game tickets for our preseason home games are now available!

The action kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Vancouver Canucks - so don't miss your chance to see the 2023-24 Flames up close for the first time.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE

