PREVIEW: Ducks Seek Sixth Straight Win as Terry Returns to Lineup Against Predators

The Ducks (10-7-1) play host to the Predators (9-4-5) as both teams are riding five-game win streaks but tonight, something’s got to give.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video and FOXLA+.

Tonight is Military Appreciation Night as the Ducks will pay tribute to local military while raising awareness and funds for Ducks nonprofit community partners, United Heroes League (UHL) and Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix).

Anaheim got its fifth win in a row on Sunday with a 5-2 rout of Pittsburgh. Once again, the team scored five goals, making them the first NHL team since 1988-89 to score five-plus goals in at least eight consecutive games.

And then, there’s Cutter Gauthier.

No. 61 had another three-goal game (his third in five games) to tie the franchise record for most hat tricks in a single season (three).

“He’s got the magic touch,” head Joel Quenneville said of Gauthier. “He scores big goals, big time. I think he’s got some deceptiveness with his release and his quickness. We have guys that have given him the puck in some good areas. He finds it in some interesting places. Yeah, he’s hotter than a firecracker.”

Tonight’s game marks the season debut of Troy Terry, who returns from offseason hip surgery. After dealing with a hip injury which caused Terry to frequently go in and out of the lineup last season, he cited the team’s medical staff for helping him get back to form and get ready for game-speed hockey.

“I'm just excited to be back with the guys,” Terry said. “It's been fun watching them, they've been scoring goals, that's for sure. It's been hard watching, and I'm just excited to mostly just be back with the guys and going through it all.”

“He brings a lot to our team,” Quenneville said of Terry. “I mean, the experience, he's a dependable winger, a scorer, helps your power play, can penalty kill, use him in all situations. We'll see how he plays tonight.”

Quenneville mentioned Terry will likely start on the third line with Tim Washe as he gets reacclimated to playing again.

The Preds are on the second night of a back-to-back and are on a five-game win streak of their own after beating the Kings, 3-0, last night.

“They play a real good strong team game, very disciplined, relentlessly disciplined in the defensive part of their game,” Quenneville said. “[They check] well, they got good sticks, they got balance, they work hard together.”

Laurent Brossoit will start in-net for Anaheim. The goalie has won each of his first four starts for the club this season.